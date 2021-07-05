Jacob Zuma imprisoning death penalty for Covid: sending me to prison during Corona period equals death penalty: former president of South Africa – sending me to prison during kovid19 equals death penalty, l former president of africa zuma

Strong points:

Former South African President Jacob Zuma is now afraid of going to jail. Zuma has said sending him to prison during the global Kovid-19 pandemic amounts to the death penalty. Meanwhile, his supporters formed a human chain in front of his house to prevent the police from arresting him. Zuma spoke to reporters on Sunday evening from his home in Kandla, KwaZulu-Natal province. Previously, the country’s highest court had asked him to surrender to the police so that his 15-month prison sentence could be served.

Zuma said: “Sending a man my age to prison at the height of the global pandemic is tantamount to the death penalty. The death penalty was declared unconstitutional in South Africa in 1995. The Constitutional Court had accepted Saturday to hear his plea in favor of the annulment of Zuma’s sentence. The former president cited his age of 79, health reasons and other unspecified reasons for the overturning of the sentence. The case will be heard on July 12, until then Zuma will remain out of prison.

“South Africa is moving rapidly towards the apartheid regime”

During the press conference, Zuma was seen continually avoiding the question of why he did not berate many of his supporters for violating the guidelines of the country’s Fourth Level Lockdown. Under these guidelines, public meetings are prohibited and the wearing of masks is compulsory. Zuma compared the current situation to the apartheid era. “I am deeply concerned that South Africa is rapidly moving towards a regime like apartheid,” he said. I am facing long custody without any trial. We have a fourth level of containment, which includes all the emergency modes and curfews from the 1980s. The only difference is that we use different levels like contempt of court instead of detention without trial, but l the essence is exactly the same.

Zuma said he was not afraid to go to jail. He said, ‘If it was just me, I would have gone to jail for my standards as before whether I got out alive or not. But I have never worked alone, so I always take advice from my family and colleagues. Tensions have been seen outside Zuma’s home in recent days, where supporters have fired several shots into the air to prevent police from arresting him. He also threatened violence if Zuma was taken to prison. There is also anger at the police for not arresting people who openly violate the lockdown.

All of this comes at a time when 16,585 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in South Africa in a single day and 333 people have died as a result. There is also a lot of anger among the population at the statement by the former president, in which instead of asking his supporters to obey the law, he said he was forced to do so. The head of the African National Congress, Mvuso Masimang, said: “As a leader, it is Zuma’s responsibility to ensure that the laws of the country are respected in the aftermath of Kovid-19”. It is his responsibility to tell the people, the organizers that such a crowd should not gather. Zuma says people are restless and angry, so they should be allowed to break the law and get infected. It is bad leadership.

Zuma sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court

South Africa’s Supreme Court has sentenced the country’s former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. He was found in contempt by the Supreme Court for failing to appear before the commission charged with investigating corruption charges during his tenure. Zuma has repeatedly said that instead of cooperating with the commission, he will go to jail. Zuma, 79, is accused of plundering government revenues while he was in power for nearly nine years between 2009 and 2018.

A campaign was launched by the “Ahmed Khatrada Foundation” for the removal of Zuma and criminal prosecution. Zuma is the main accused in the fifty billion rand corruption in which three Gupta brothers … Atul, Ajay and Rajesh are also allegedly involved. It is alleged that the Gupta brothers committed acts of corruption due to their alleged proximity to them. It is also alleged that the Gupta brothers also benefited two of Zuma’s children, who live in exile in Dubai. The South African government has started the process of his extradition.