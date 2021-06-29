Jacob Zuma prison: Jacob Zuma former president of South Africa sentenced to 15 months in prison: Jacob Zuma found guilty of contempt of court

johannesburg

The South African Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. Indeed, the former president had refused to appear before the commission responsible for investigating allegations of corruption during his tenure. In such a situation, the Supreme Court sentenced him to be in contempt of court. The Gupta brothers, residents of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are also charged in the corruption cases against Jacob Zuma. In such a situation, the South African government is attempting to extradite him from the United Arab Emirates.

Multiple corruption allegations against Zuma

Jacob Zuma, 79, is accused of embezzling public revenue while he was in power for nearly nine years between 2009 and 2018. The Gupta brothers, who are currently living in self-exile in the United Arab Emirates, are also accused in these corruption cases. Zuma was not present in court during the trial and had five days to get to the police station. If he does not, the Minister of Police will have to order his arrest.

The court refuses to suspend the sentence

The court also said the sentence could not be suspended. The commission, which is investigating allegations of corruption and bribery in various institutions, had ordered that Zuma be sentenced to two years in prison. Zuma has repeatedly said that instead of cooperating with the commission, he will go to jail. In a judgment delivered Tuesday morning by Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe, she called Zuma’s statements bizarre and unbearable.

The court found guilty of contempt

Judge Khampepe said the court had issued a verdict that Zuma was in contempt of court. This statutory tribunal considers that the person (Zuma) who twice took the oath of the Republic (South Africa), its law and its constitution, neglected the law, undermined it and tried to abolish it. in various ways. Most of the judges on the bench are of the opinion that a strong message should be sent that such disobedience and violation is illegal and will be punished.

Zuma was dismissed from his post before the end of the term

A few months before the end of Zuma’s tenure three years ago, he was removed from office by his party, the African National Congress. He also faces other criminal cases which have been pending against him for more than a decade. Various social organizations hailed Zuma’s punishment.

Shaan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Khatrada Foundation, said: “This will allow the commission to do its job effectively and people will be held accountable and if they don’t, they will also be punished. The foundation campaigned for Zuma’s dismissal and criminal prosecution.

The Gupta brothers also participate in this corruption

Zuma is the main accused in the corruption of fifty billion rand, including the three Gupta brothers. The Gupta brothers are said to have committed corruption because of their proximity to them. The Gupta brothers are also said to have benefited Zuma’s two children, who live in exile in Dubai. The South African government has started the process of his extradition.