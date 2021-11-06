jacques-audiard:-“the-young-generation-floats-more-than-lives,-disillusioned-by-the-unfulfilled-promises-of-society”

The visual forcefulness of Jacques Audiard (Paris, 69 years) is almost unrivaled in European cinema. His talent for building intimacy within those images, either. Not to mention his narrative nose. Although it became popular thanks to A prophet (2009) and win the Palme d’Or with Deephan (2015), Audiard had already fine-tuned his work with his second film, A Very Discreet Hero (1996), Read my lips (2001) and My heart has stopped beating (2005), which contained some tender and sentimental moments from which he drinks Paris, district 13. “Do you believe? I am not able to see it because I do not review my work. When the journalists arrive and you find echoes of some movies in others, the only thing they can do is nod. I do not know. The same thing if they unite my faith for romantic love “, he answers sarcastically in a lounge of a Sevillian hotel. Audiard is in the Andalusian capital because his latest work opens the city’s European film festival, before reaching Spanish cinemas in the first quarter of 2022. The filmmaker gestures with amusement on the sofa: “In this ignorance about my work I live much better.”

The Frenchman defends that each film takes him to a path opposite to the previous one , that each film is born from the frustrations arisen in the process of creating the previous feature film. Paris, district 13, in its apparent formal simplicity, arises from the complexity of a western masterpiece like The Sisters Brothers (2018)? “Do not even doubt it. When you prepare a movie, you choose a certain number of ideas and exclude others. You keep the separated ones in a drawer and they usually serve to feed the next script ”. And that way he likes to travel accompanied by film writers like Thomas Bidegain, or, in this case, the filmmakers Céline Sciamma and Léa Mysius. “I usually draw on previous material and here I was drawn to Adrian Tomine’s comics. The first writing was done by Céline before The Sisters brothers. When my shooting was over, Celine started hers and a producer advised me to meet Léa Mysius . In reality, the two have not coincided in time, ”he points out. Curiously, in the emotional echo the two creators are heard. “I had never thought about it like this. The only constant element in writing has been me, and I am not able to judge that feminine element. What attracts me is talent, beyond gender. ”

Lucie Zhang and Makita Samba, in ‘Paris, district 13 ‘.

The leading generation of Paris, district 13 (its original title, Les Olympiades, refers to the neighborhood of that district built at the beginning of the seventies around eight skyscrapers that pay tribute to the two Olympic games) progresses through life in fits and starts, “forming a middle social class, young and cultivated, but which has a hard time getting ahead”, develops Audiard. “They will no longer have a linear life like that of their parents, who linked school, university, work, marriage, home, children. Not them, they, in their twenties, thirties, have studied careers and now float more than live: they don’t want to go to work or they can’t find long-term work. French cinema has portrayed the working class or the bourgeoisie of Paris. And we have paid little attention to these young people, an example of the impoverishment of the middle class, disillusioned by the unfulfilled promises of society ”. It is a common phenomenon throughout Europe. “There has been a robbery, a general disappointment, the end of a bourgeoisie.”

Its four young protagonists build affective relationships (as a couple and friendship) in the middle of their vital instability. They survive in love and financially as best they can, ethnically intermingled in a world that they were told was going to be theirs. “My initial impulse was to illustrate the love speech today. One of the films that most influenced me on this trip has been My Night with Maud, by Éric Rohmer, because it takes me back to a time when there was a lot of talk to seduce. The word carried when going to bed, and today it is almost the first click on a computer to have sex before saying anything. Where are the seduction, the words? And he laughs. “The paradox of my film is that the two girls who met on the internet will be the ones who enjoy a classic love speech.”

A musical starring a Mexican drug trafficker

For Paris, district 13, Audiard has bet on a glorious black and white, which he flees from “the tourist postcard” in a city “in which the border between the museum part and the housing and work part is blurred”. And that is why he sought as a setting that modern neighborhood, away from the neoclassical prevailing in the center, which underlines with its grays. “From the roof of the skyscrapers, what do you see? People working”.

Noémie Merlant, in ‘Paris, district 13’ .

Audiard already has its new project underway, Emilia Pérez. “I was there 10 days in Mexico making the locations ”, he explains. “It is very complex, we will probably combine studio and outdoor rear projections,” he tells of a musical starring a drug trafficker who makes a radical decision to escape his past. “I wrote it years ago [de hecho, mencionaba el guion en la promoción de Los hermanos Sisters] quickly, following the outline of an opera.” He has the songs written, he is polishing the soundtrack, and at the end of November he will return to Mexico to close the cast. “I’m nervous, because it’s a completely new movie for me, with people that I hadn’t worked with before, and I don’t want it to turn into a nightmare.”