Jaime Botín will not go to prison because he suffers from an incurable disease

A Madrid court has granted the former president of Bankinter Jaime Botín the suspension of the prison sentence to three years in prison to which he was sentenced for taking the painting out of Spain Head of a young woman, by Pablo Picasso, due to the serious illness he suffers, “with incurable diseases.” The Criminal Court number 28 of Madrid, of Criminal Enforcement, has adopted this decision after the evaluation carried out by the forensic doctor assigned to the court, has informed the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid this Monday.

The resolution that suspends the entry into prison of Botín, which has 85 years, it has not yet reached firmness and there is an appeal against it before the Provincial Court, but the processing of this possible appeal does not suspends the decision adopted by the Execution Court, details the TSJM. The Criminal Court number 27 of Madrid sentenced in January of 2020 to the former president of Bankinter to 18 months in prison and a fine of 52, 4 million euros for a crime of smuggling cultural property for attempting to remove from Spain without permission the painting by the painter Pablo Picasso.

The ruling established that the property of the work of art – seized in 2015 on the ship of the condemned man in Corsica (France) – whether of the State, in application of the law of historical heritage. This sentence was corrected the day later, in a clarification requested by the State Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney, and raised the sentences for Botín to three years in prison and 91, 7 million fine, which is what the banker appealed to the Provincial Court, which did not accept any of his arguments from the convicted person and ratified that sentence in November of 2020.

Already in March of 2021 the Supreme Court also confirmed the resolutions of the Ministry of Culture and Sports for which the former president of Bankinter was denied permission to export the painting of Picasso Head of a young woman. The Administrative Court of the Supreme Court, which already had expressly declared its inexportability as a precautionary measure, it dismissed the appeals filed by Jaime Botín and the Euroshipping Charter Company Ltd against the judgments of the National Court that confirmed the decisions of Culture. The Constitutional Court then rejected Jaime Botín’s appeal for protection against his sentence to three years in prison and a fine of 212 , 7 million euros in a ruling in which it did not enter the fund, but detailed that the appeal was inadmissible “for not having concluded the process opened in the judicial process”, since an incident of challenge against the magistrate rapporteur of the appeal in the Madrid Court.

Image of Pablo Picasso’s painting head of a woman young man, the canvas for which Jaime Botín has been guilty of smuggling. EFE

The sentence that convicted Jaime Botín considered proven that the former president of Bankinter acquired in 1977 the original work of the Malaga artist, painted in 1906, and, on the occasion of having it in his do micilio de Pozuelo, contacted Christie’s to sell the painting at an auction scheduled for February 6, 2013 in London. The personnel of this auction house informed him that, due to the age of the work, he had to request authorization from the Ministry of Culture for its export, which the accused authorized. And on 18 December 2012 the Board of Qualification, Valuation and Exportation of Spanish Historical Heritage Assets denied the export due to its value, despite which the defendant transferred the canvas to the schooner Adix of his property when it was docked in the port of Valencia “in order to get it out of Spain, instructing its captain to hide it from the authorities.”

In July 2015 the ship docked in the port of Calvi, with the painting on board, while the accused contracted a flight with an air transport company for 31 July 2015 to transfer it to Geneva (Switzerland), says the ruling, which details that the French customs services ordered an inspection of the ship that was carried out on 30 July 2015, locating the box packed in the commander’s cabin nte. Upon having knowledge of the lack of the mandatory administrative authorization for their departure from Spanish territory, they proceeded to intervene.