Jaime Jordana, new director of personnel and organization of Culmia

Jordana has more than two decades of experience in managing the talent of companies such as Pernod Ricard or Codere

Culmia, one of the leading real estate developers in Spain, announces the appointment of Jaime Jordana as the new Director of People and Organizations. With over two decades of experience in people and talent management, Jordana has joined the company’s board of directors.

Before joining Culmia, Jaime Jordana worked at Pernod Ricard, where he was Human Resources Director for Spain and Portugal, then Talent Director for the entire Group – a company for which he worked for 19 years – or Codere, in which he has held the position of Human Resources Director for Europe since 2018. Jordana, who started her career at PwC as a consultant, also has experience as an executive coach.

Culmia’s new People and Organization Director led the internal transformation processes with the definition and execution of talent management strategies for competitive environments. He has also helped organizations in the development of their skills with the implementation of strategic projects focused on cultural transformation and change.

According to Francisco Prez, CEO of Culmia, “Jaime’s experience in companies from different sectors and leading internal transformation processes will allow us to strengthen our corporate culture and redouble our commitment to retain and attract the best talent. . “

For his part, Culmia’s new People and Organization Director said that “being part of a group that has just started an exciting new stage under a renewed brand is a tremendous stimulus and an exciting challenge. I look forward to the prospect of generating a solid internal culture and a great pride in belonging among the more than 100 professionals who make up the company ”.

A law graduate from Complutense University of Madrid and with an executive coaching management program from EI, Jordana is also a member of the International Executive Coaching Association (IECA) and a certified assessor in assessment center methodology.

