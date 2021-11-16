Jaime Martín: “I played music in the street and it helped me to conduct orchestras”

Jaime Martín has a street. That is why he gives off a different charisma when conducting orchestras. He has the empathy of the sidewalks, so alien to the isolation and deification of the podium. He was a flutist of reference. Today, with 56 years old, the Santander is together with Gustavo Gimeno the most international Spanish conductor: head of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, the RTE National Symphony of Ireland, the Gavle in Sweden , who will leave to take charge from 2022 of the Melbourne Symphony in Australia and main guest conductor of the National Orchestra of Spain (ONE). Everybody wants to work with him. Why…? Here are some answers.

Question. He has played a lot on the street. Why and for what?

Answer . For pleasure and necessity. When I was living in Santander and I started to study fifth flute, I had to travel to Madrid on Friday afternoons. I would arrive in the morning on the mail train and, since you had to rehearse and exercise beforehand, I would stand on Preciados street with my lectern, I would do them there. What better plan! It helped me to conduct orchestras later.

P. Was I winning well?

R. Not only did he take me out for the squid sandwiches, but also for a careers.

Q. Why did you choose the flute and not another instrument?

R . I chose it because I wanted to play the violin.

P . Ah, it makes perfect sense.

R . All the sense. I decided to dedicate myself to music when I was eight years old. After a concert my father took me to because he had a ticket left over. That changed my life. Orchestral music for me, then, did not mean anything. But I did not expect to find what I saw there. The live music experience. An orchestra in front of me, tears fell to my tears with Tchaikovsky’s Fifth . I told my father that I wanted to study the violin.

Q. Why didn’t he do it?

R. So in Santander, my city, for that you had to pay. I am the oldest of six siblings, we lived in an apartment of 65 square meters. I could not ask my parents that expense …

P . And?

R . I found out that the municipal band of the Santander City Council gave free classes to kids. I went alone. They asked me: what do you want to do? I don’t know, I replied. The trumpet was suggested to me when I started studying music theory, but in that situation, with 65 square meters, I thought about my brothers… I was going to drive them crazy. I chose the flute.

P . Now he directs and stopped being a soloist and playing as an instrumentalist in orchestras. Do you miss it?

R . Very much. It gave me the opportunity to meet incredible musicians.

P. The conductor, in an orchestra, does not produce sound, he summons it. Is it a drastic change?

R . You must suggest the sound. And it depends on your ability to get the musicians to approach that idea of ​​sound.

P. When that does not happen, does frustration come? and if they surpass it appears the astonishment?

R . When communication between director and musicians arises, freedom appears. You start trying things. And to see where you end up. Rehearsals are also useful for the director, especially to break down barriers of mistrust.

P . He is part of the generation that changed music education in Spain. Why is there little talk about that?

R . It all started with the creation of the Young National Orchestra of Spain (JONDE) in the year 1983. It was a kind of Big Bang.

P. Aren’t you exaggerating?

R . Absolutely. That’s where that generation was forged that now has musicians in the best orchestras in the world. The story in that is before and after, the possibilities and mental barriers were opened, the inferiority complex was over and we verified that we could access the world elite not as an exception, but as normal. Nothing can be taken for granted, anyway. Be careful.

Q. Why did you leave your magnificent solo career due to the uncertainty of becoming a good director?

R . I started studying directing very early. But when I had the very young privilege of playing for Claudio Abbado or Zubin Mehta in the Young European Orchestra, I decided to put it aside.

Q. complexed?

R . No, I just thought very seriously that I would miss out on playing for people like that and decided to enjoy it. It was completely selfish.

P . And of all of them, who marked him?

R . Termikanov, Harnoncourt and Abbado, who barely spoke but managed to teach us to listen.

P . Like an equalizer?

R . Exactly, he equalized the orchestra in rehearsals and later in concerts it transformed, it surprised you and when it worked, you sometimes saw him cry. He was a poet, he managed to make music have a horizontal sense, nothing hierarchical.

P. Were you happier seeing them or doing it now?

R . Seeing them enjoyed, doing it is more dangerous.

P . How is authority imposed today in an orchestra?

R . You don’t impose it, you earn it by convincing them. It is an interesting game. I must try to bring them closer to my vision even if they disagree. The best thing a musician has told me is that his back usually hurts when he plays, but that when I direct them, it doesn’t happen to him.

P . Does it weigh being a foreigner in the United Kingdom, where you live, after Brexit?

R. More than regret, it is sad. There they have reached the point that restaurants and other businesses close earlier because they have no staff, as the emigrants have left. Sad, very sad. I do not understand how they could be deceived. I have felt a foreigner everywhere. And it’s good.