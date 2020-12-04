Jaime Sol (EY), Angelina Gentili (Personio), Gonzalo Martnez Coco (Aon) and Itxaso Larraaga (Seur), speakers at the 4th Congress on Compensation and Retribution

The latest trends in pay and compensation, analyzed by leading industry experts

You can now buy your ticket for the 4th Congress on Compensation and Retribution which will take place next Tuesday, December 15, with a face-to-face game at the Azca Tower (EY headquarters) in Madrid and another virtual part, in streaming format. An exclusive event where the latest news on remuneration and flexible remuneration, advantages for the company and the employee, tax advantages …



BY RRHHDigital, 00:20 – 04 December 2020



There is less and less need for the 4th Congress of Compensation and Punishment to take place. The meeting will take place on December 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Azca Tower in Madrid and will analyze the latest trends in labor compensation and flexible compensation such as digitization, flexibility, the “ new ” employee needs, the well-being of the workforce both physically, mentally and financially, worker safety, retirements, expatriates … so many key issues in this area of ​​HR that will be fundamental in one year too complicated like the one to come.

For this, we will have great experts in people management and labor compensation, highlighting figures such as HR directors, compensation managers, health …

Jaime Sol, Managing Partner of People Advisory Services at EY

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. and will take place in a hybrid format, with a face-to-face game with speakers and sponsors at the aforementioned Azca Tower, and will be streamed for anyone who purchases their ticket. .

Find out more about the 4th Congress of Remuneration and Remuneration

The 4th Congress on Remuneration and Remuneration will take place next Tuesday, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m., in hybrid format, with a face-to-face part at the Azca tower in Madrid and a virtual part, in streaming. It will discuss the latest trends in labor compensation and flexible compensation.

The congress will have the presence of experts in the human resources sector and specialists in the field of remuneration from companies such as EY, Aon, Seur, Casino Gran Madrid, Arvato Bertelsmann, Orange, Cobee, Personio, Acciona, Ibercaja or Repsol.

EY is the main sponsor of the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress and the main sponsor of Aones. The congress also benefits from the support of Cobee, Accrual, Personio, Click & GiftyVitaldent as sponsors: BMW Madrides, the official vehicle, Coonices, the official agency and technological partner of Eventellinges. SmartFit participates as a partner of the congress. In its organization, RRHHDigital has the collaboration of the Spanish Association of the Spanish Association. Human resources managers as an institutional sponsor.

HRDigital

