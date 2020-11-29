Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil became the first country to be accused of rigging US elections, President Bolsonaro said – Brazil became the first country to accuse of rigging US elections, know President Jair Bolsonaro

Rio de Janeiro

Brazil accused the US presidential election of rigging. With that, it became the first country to openly speak out about US election fraud. President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he would wait a bit before acknowledging Joe Biden’s victory in the US election.

Brazilian president said – rigged in US election

He reiterated US President Donald Trump’s allegations of electoral turmoil after he voted in an election for the Brazilian local body. He said I had sources of information that there was indeed a lot of rigging there. Let me tell you that Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro have a close friendship.

Bolsonaro expressed doubts about the electronic voting system

Bolsonaro has also cast doubts on Brazil’s current electronic voting system. He expressed concern that this could lead to fraud. He urged that the 2022 presidential election be conducted in the traditional way through ballots. Bolsonaro has yet to congratulate Joe Biden on the electoral victory.

Trump is already accused of rigging the election

Donald Trump accuses him of having rigged the Mail in Ballet since voting day. His team also claimed that officials of Joe Biden’s Democratic Party rigged the Mail in Ballet in at least 6 states. There was stiff competition between the two candidates in these states.

Trump raised questions about the FBI and the Justice Department

President Donald Trump has accused the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He said officials of those departments could also be involved in the November 3 electoral mess. Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that it was a dangerous thing that had happened.