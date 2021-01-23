Jair Bolsonaro Hanuman: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remembers Hanuman on coronavirus vaccine: President of Brazil remembers Hanuman for receiving corona virus vaccine

Brasilia

While friendly relations between India and Brazil are evident, President Jair Bolsonaro appears to have a different connection from here. Last year on the Hanuman Jayanti, Bolsonaro called hydrochloroquine, a game changer at the time, as a vital herb. Now when the vaccine was given against this deadly virus, Lord Hanuman is remembered again.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted after receiving 20 million doses of the Corona virus vaccine from India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India by tweeting a photo of Lord Hanuman wearing Sanjeevani Booti. He also expressed his support for India by writing “Thank you” in Hindi.

HCQ told Sanjeevani Boot

Earlier last year, Bolsonaro described hydroxychloroquine as a “Sanjeevani boot” for the pandemic on Hanuman Jayanti last year. He said that the way Hanuman ji saved the life of Lord Rama Lakshman’s brother by bringing Sanjeevani Booti, ​​in the same way this drug administered by India would save people’s lives. He said that India and Brazil together would be able to cope with this disaster.

India helps

India is helping neighboring countries as well as their neighbors to cope with the corona virus outbreak. According to a report, as of January 22, India had delivered 1,417 crore of doses of Kovishield to various countries. This includes Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles. Apart from these, India supplies the vaccine to many countries around the world, including Brazil and Morocco.