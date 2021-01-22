Jair Bolsonaro: India sent Corona vaccine to tweet, photo tweet by Brazilian President Bolsonaro, Hanuman ji – Jair Bolsonaro thanks India for Covid vaccine in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has expressed his joy after receiving 20 million doses of the Corona virus vaccine from India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India by tweeting a photo of Lord Hanuman wearing Sanjeevani Booti. India regularly supplies a vaccine against the corona virus to many of its friendly countries. Earlier, at the request of many countries, India had also sent hydroxychloroquine tablets.

Bolsonaro made this tweet

He wrote that Brazil felt honored to have found an excellent partner involved in efforts to overcome the global hurdle. Please help us by exporting the Brazilian vaccine from India. He also expressed his support for India by writing “Thank you” in Hindi.

India helps countries around the world

India is helping neighboring countries as well as their neighbors to cope with the corona virus outbreak. According to a report, as of January 22, India had delivered 1,417 crore of doses of Kovishield to various countries. This includes Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles. Apart from these, India supplies the vaccine to many countries around the world, including Brazil and Morocco.

India is constantly sending vaccines to allied countries

The Foreign Ministry said the vaccine was flown to three countries by Air India from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the early hours of Friday. In which one lakh was sent to Mauritius, 1.5 million to Myanmar and 50,000 doses of vaccine to Seychelles. Previously, India had already sent the first shipment of Corona vaccine as a gift to neighboring countries Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal. In which Bangladesh received 20 lakhs of Kovidshield vaccine, 10 lakhs in Nepal, 1.5 lakhs in Bhutan, one lakh in Maldives.

India also sent millions of hydroxychloroquine tablets

India has also sent millions of hydroxychloroquine tablets at the request of Brazil in the fight against the Corona virus. Even then, Jair Bolsonaro praised India. He said about hydroxychloroquine that this drug is effective against corona. Bolsonaro had also posted his photo of himself eating hydroxychloroquine after the Corona infection.