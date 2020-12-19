Jair Bolsonaro vaccine crocodiles: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says pfizer coronavirus vaccine can turn people into crocodiles: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suspects of turning humans into crocodile Pfizer’s corona virus vaccine

Strong points:

Pfizer’s corona vaccine can become human, Brazilian crocodile President Jair Bolsonaro expressed suspicion about the vaccine, if something was wrong, no company, people will be responsible for vaccination in the country, the vaccine will not be mandatory

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s attack on the Corona virus vaccine continues. They even raised doubts that the vaccine from the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded women. Significantly, Bolsonaro has denied the severity of the epidemic since its inception. This week, he announced he would not take the vaccine until the vaccination started in the country.

Bolsonaro said Thursday: “It is clear in the agreement with Pfizer that we (the company) are not responsible for any side effects. If you turn into a crocodile, that’s your problem. The vaccine has been running in Brazil for several weeks, and people are also receiving vaccines outside of UK and US trials. He added, “If you become a superhuman, women shave or men start speaking with female voices, then they won’t take responsibility for it.”

Kicking off the vaccination campaign in the country, Bolsonaro said the vaccine would be free but not mandatory. However, the country’s Supreme Court said it was necessary to take the vaccine but it could not be forced on the population. That means people will be fined for not taking the vaccine, banned from public places, but not forced to get the vaccine.

In Brazil, more than 71 million people have been affected by the corona virus and more than 1.85 lakh have died. Bolsonaro said that after obtaining certification from the Brazilian regulatory agency Anvisa, everyone but him will be able to get the vaccine. He made it clear that he would not take the vaccine. Tell yourself that Bolsonaro has a corona virus infection in July.

