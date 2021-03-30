Jaishankar Afghan Peace Process: For permanent peace in Afghanistan it is necessary to have peace in and around the country: Jaishankar – permanent peace in Afghanistan requires peace in and around the country

Dushanbe

India stressed on Tuesday that peace in and around the country is necessary to ensure lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar underlined this during his address to the ninth “Heart of Asia” Ministerial Conference here in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. He said that for peace in Afghanistan it is necessary that everyone has the same interests in and around the country.

Jaishankar tweeted: “For a lasting peace in Afghanistan, we really need a double peace, namely peace in and around Afghanistan. For this, the interests of everyone in and around the country are essential. He wrote: “For the peace process to be successful, it will be necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties negotiate with good intentions and with serious commitment to achieve a political solution.”

Jaishankar said: “Today we are trying to create an inclusive Afghanistan that can overcome decades of conflict, but this will only be possible if we are honest with the principles that have long been at the heart of Asia.” part. ‘He said: “Even if collective success is not easy, the alternative is only collective failure”. The conference was also attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Jaishankar said at the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process: “We come together at a time which is important not only for the Afghan people but also for our vast region. In view of what is happening in Afghanistan and this vast region, we should not take the terms of Heart of Asia lightly. He said: “A stable, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan is indeed the basis of peace and progress in our region.”

The Foreign Minister said it was necessary to collectively ensure that it is free from terrorism, violent fundamentalism, drugs and criminal gangs. He said he was gravely concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, regardless of the promises made, but violence and bloodshed are a daily reality and there are very few signs of conflict reduction. He said that in recent months the incidence of targeting and killing of ordinary people has increased and that there has been a 45% increase in civilian death cases in 2020 compared to 2019.

The Foreign Minister said: “Even in 2021, the situation has not improved. Of particular concern is the presence of foreign fighters in Afghanistan. He said that in such a situation, members of Heart of Asia and its supporting countries should prioritize pressure to bring about an immediate reduction in violence so that there can be a permanent ceasefire and global. Jaishankar said India supports all efforts to advance the dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban, including the inter-Afghan dialogue.

The Minister of External Affairs said that India welcomed any steps towards a permanent and total ceasefire in Afghanistan and a political solution in the true sense of the word. He said: “India is committed to fully support Afghanistan in this phase of change.” We have contributed $ 3 billion to the development of Afghanistan. Jaishankar said last week that India clearly wants to see a sovereign, democratic and inclusive Afghanistan that takes care of its country’s minorities.

He said, “There is a process of peace and reconciliation and everyone says the Taliban are trying and changing. For now, let’s wait, then see. Jaishankar is expected to meet with leaders of other countries on the sidelines of the visit. The Taliban and the Afghan government are in direct talks to end the 19-year-old war. Thousands of people lost their lives in this war and many parts of the country were destroyed. India has been a major partner in the efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.