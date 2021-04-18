jaishankar shah mahmood qureshi in uae: foreign leaders from india and pakistan present in uae, will the two rulers meet? – Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan Jaishankar Shah Mahmood Qureshi to UAE on separate bilateral visits

Abu Dhabi

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived for a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Qureshi will meet with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and other officials during the visit which began on Saturday. Call it a well thought out strategy or whatever, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is reaching the UAE. According to sources, no bilateral meeting is scheduled between the two, but the UAE is constantly working to improve relations between the two countries.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Qureshi will consult with UAE leaders on all areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, employment opportunities for Pakistanis and welfare of people. Pakistani expatriates. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will visit Abu Dhabi on Sunday and, meanwhile, will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing economic cooperation.

“ UAE helps improve relations between India and Pakistan ”

Jaishankar’s visit to the important city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) takes place amid the region’s emerging geopolitical landscape, especially during developments in Afghanistan. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted: “Foreign Minister Mr. S. Jaishankar will visit Abu Dhabi on April 18, 2021 at the invitation of his counterpart. Their emphasis will be on economic cooperation and community welfare.

Jaishankar’s visit to the United Arab Emirates comes at a time when the Gulf Ambassador to the United States has said his country is helping improve relations between India and Pakistan. The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the United States, Yousef al-Otaiba, said his country has helped reduce tensions between India and Pakistan and bring their bilateral relations back to “ levels of healthy work ”.

Find out what India said about talks with Pakistan

In a digital chat with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, al-Otaiba said on Wednesday: “They might not be very good friends, but we at least want to bring it to a level where they talk to each other. ” So be it. ‘India and Pakistan said in a surprise announcement on February 25 that they had agreed to strictly abide by all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and in other regions. Al-Otaiba himself raised the issue by answering a question and acknowledged his country’s role in “reducing tensions” between the two neighbors.

In New Delhi, when asked about media reports that India and Pakistan had been negotiating behind the scenes for more than a year, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi gave no direct response. Bagchi said on April 9: “If you are talking about the channels of communication on this issue, I must remember that our respective High Commissions are present and working. It is therefore a very effective means of communication.