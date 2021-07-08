Jaishankar stops in Iran to meet Ebrahim Raisi and discuss Taliban issue in Afghanistan

Strong points:

Imran Khan seems very happy with the possibility of the Taliban coming to power in Afghanistan, while India has also prepared to thwart all of Pakistan’s nefarious plans.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan seems very happy to see the possibility of Taliban terrorists taking power in Afghanistan. They believe that if the Taliban return to Afghanistan, it will help Pakistan to spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, India has also prepared to thwart all of Pakistan’s nefarious designs. After visiting Qatar, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar suddenly reached Iran on Wednesday on his way to Russia. These three countries will play a very important role in determining the future of Afghanistan.

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar met Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif on Wednesday. Interestingly, just before this meeting, the Iranian foreign minister initiated a meeting between the Taliban and representatives of the Afghan government. Jaishankar also met Iranian President-elect Ibrahim Raisi. Jaishankar is the first foreign minister to meet the new Iranian president.

Afghan government, Taliban leaders found in Iran, horrific terrorist attacks continue

Discussion of the question of Afghanistan with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs

During the meeting with the Iranian President, the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs gave him a personal message from Prime Minister Modi. According to sources, during the meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, Jaishankar raised the issue of Afghanistan prominently. This discussion took place at a time when the Taliban captured 10 percent of the districts of Afghanistan. “The two sides stressed the need to strengthen intra-Afghan dialogue so that a comprehensive political solution to the Afghan issue can be found,” Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Hours before this conversation, intra-Afghan talks took place in Tehran, the capital of Iran. Seasoned Taliban and Afghan government negotiators took part in this conversation. During this conversation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the Indian Foreign Minister congratulated Iran for organizing this dialogue between the Taliban and the Afghan government for a comprehensive political solution. The Chabahar project was also discussed in the conversation between Zarif and Jaishankar. India has invested in this important project.

After Iran, Foreign Minister Jaishankar is now going to Russia where he is expected to discuss the issue of the Taliban and Afghanistan. It is believed that Russia can play an important role in shaping the future of Afghanistan. Previously, Jaishankar had also visited Qatar where he had met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. Qatar is the same place where Taliban negotiators signed a deal.

Imran Khan tells India ‘biggest loser’

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who appears very pleased with the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, said on Monday that there would be very serious changes in the region, underlining the dominance of the Taliban. In this, India will prove to be the “biggest loser”. He also said that the kind of changes that are going to happen in Afghanistan, America itself will also suffer a lot.

The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan has begun and President Joe Biden has set the deadline for September 11. Imran, who arrived in Gwadar, said: “This India faces the biggest problem in Afghanistan. India has invested billions of dollars in Afghanistan. Afghanistan is a country where the situation is very complicated. Imran Khan alleged that India is involved in terrorism.