Jamaat e Islami Hatched Conspiracy of Violence during PM Modi Bangladesh Visit: Revealed: Jamat-e-Islami conspiring to violence during PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh

Two days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, last week, the intelligence department warned of large-scale violence. The Bangladesh intelligence service report said there had been widespread bloodshed and large-scale attacks on police, media and government establishments. The report states that the banned radical organization Jamaat-e-Islami paid huge sums of money to carry out a massive attack.

The report said it was the Jamaat’s effort to question the law and order situation on the government led by Sheikh Hasina during Modi’s visit. PM Modi was on tour in Bangladesh from March 26-27. The intelligence report also recommended raids on all residential hotels owned by the leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hifazat-e-Islam.

Huge violence in Bangladesh to protest Prime Minister Modi, fundamentalists smash statue of Mother Kali-Krishna, 10 dead

60% of subscribers sent to the capital Dhaka

He said: “If necessary, arrests should be made. Jamaat-owned real estate, hospitals, insurance companies, madrasas, and commercial buildings need to be scrutinized. All commercial establishments should request the closure. The report further stated that residents of Jamaat-e-Islam had asked 60% of their worshipers to move to the capital Dhaka in preparation for Modi’s visit. As a result, members of the Islamic Chhatri Sangathan, Jamaat Women’s Wing and the Shadow Islamic Organization (including women and children) entered Dhaka.

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists from outside Dhaka were divided into three groups. Intelligence reports have revealed that according to his plan, the first group, including the president of the Jamaat student union, Shibir, was to be involved in various anti-Modi programs. The second group was to join the anti-Modi rally with the Left Shed organization, while as planned, the third group was to join the protests of the six Islamic political parties of the Hifazat.

Conspiracy to overthrow Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government

Meanwhile, another intelligence report said Jamaat, Hifajat and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party were plotting to overthrow Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Members of civil society asserted that the way these organizations lead the protests clearly shows their motivation and that they want to hinder the peace and progress of the country.

Members of civil society said the way they were protesting was unfair and that tough action should be taken against these criminals. He further asserted that the patriotic people of Bangladesh would thwart any attempt to create instability by hampering the ongoing extraordinary socio-economic development. The government has deployed Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) troops to Dhaka and other parts of the country to maintain law and order.