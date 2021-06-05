Jamun is very beneficial for health – Whidbey Daily News

Jamun for health: – Jamun is a fruit that comes to you in summer season. In addition to being delicious, it is also very beneficial for health. Consuming it daily makes your digestive system healthier. It is also beneficial for your skin, eyes and liver.

Jamun inal is full of medicinal properties. Therefore, it is used in many types of Ayurvedic medicine along with food. In addition to strengthening your digestion, it is also very beneficial for other parts of the body. Because it contains sufficient amount of protein, fiber, calcium, carbohydrates, iron etc. Jamun is a fruit that is loved by everyone from children to adults.

Beneficial for skin and eyes

Jamun intake is very beneficial for skin and eyes. Because applying its juice on the face does not cause pimples. Its consumption also prevents eye disorders to a great extent.

Strengthens teeth and gums-

Jamun is also very beneficial for teeth. Brushing with the ash of its leaves relieves toothache. It also strengthens the pumice. Those who complain of puria should consume it along with churning.

Also used by patients suffering from jaundice-

People who complain of jaundice. Consumption of berries is also beneficial for them. Jaundice is cured by drinking 15 ml juice of jamun with about 2 teaspoons of honey. It also reduces the problem of anemia.

Also beneficial for stones

People who have small stones of fat. Jamun is also beneficial for them. Due to its regular intake, kidney stones also begin to dissolve. For this, mix 250 mg of rock salt in 10 ml of jamun juice and drink regularly 2 to 3 times a day. Because of this, the stones break down and come out through the urine.