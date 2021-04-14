Janssen vaccines are already in Spain but pharmacist recommends not to use them until EMA is pronounced

Janssen vaccines have already arrived in Spain. As sources from the Ministry of Health reported to LaSexta, the pharmaceutical company has already sent the planned doses to our country in this first tranche. However, and according to the company’s instructions, the doses will be deposited in the central warehouse.

Janssen recommended keeping the doses for each country and not using them until the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has decided . For its part, the EMA has announced that it will issue a recommendation on the Janssen vaccine “next week”, when it will indicate “if regulatory action is necessary” in relation to its use in the European Union.

Weigh a que la autoridad sanitaria europea está investigando seis casos de trombos inusuales que han afectado a seis mujeres vacunadas en Estados Unidos (de los siete millones de vacunas inoculadas en el país), the EMA maintains que los beneficios superan a los riesgos que pueda presentar the vaccine.

The European regulator specifies that this investigation began a week ago, before the American health authorities recommended temporarily suspending the use of this vaccine.

-News awaiting expansion-