Janssen’s vaccine, waiting for the European Medicines Agency to decide on its safety on Tuesday

Updated: Monday, April 19, 2021 10:28 AM

Published on: 04.19.2021 09:12

A key week begins for the vaccination plan in Spain and, in general, throughout Europe. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will make a decision on the vaccines developed by Janssen against the coronavirus.

They will do so after the distribution of these doses has been paralyzed after detecting six thrombi in vaccinated women among the nearly seven million people who have been immunized with this injection in the United States.

This Tuesday, the EMA plans to pronounce on the safety of the vaccine of the pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson and to issue a recommendation to health authorities. It should be remembered that Spain received the first shipment from Janssen last week, but it is being stored in a warehouse pending a decision to distribute it in the Autonomous Communities.

This vaccine has not yet been inoculated in our country. So far, Spain vaccinates the population against COVID-19 with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Although in April alone he is expected to receive 300,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson with which 300,000 people could be vaccinated, because in this case only one injection is needed.

For its part, the American CDC will pronounce this Friday on the vaccine which has been paralyzed. In this sense, Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading epidemiologist, said on Sunday that the doses of Janssen would be administered again soon.

The vaccination in this North American country was paralyzed when it was learned that six women had developed thrombi after receiving the injections. And, although there were only six cases among 6.8 million patients who received this vaccine, the health authorities decided to temporarily paralyze the process of analyzing its safety. This decision led the pharmaceutical company to delay its distribution.

Spain continues its vaccination plan

While waiting to know the decision of the EMA, which everything indicates that it will give the green light to the use of Janssen, Spain continues to vaccinate the population with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Precisely, this Monday a shipment of 1,200,000 Pfizer injections arrives in our country which will be divided equally between the autonomous communities.

Likewise, in the coming days, our country will receive two more shipments from Moderna and AstraZeneca. The Ministry of Health has not yet specified the exact figures, although in the first case they are usually around 300,000 and in the second they assure that they will arrive more than two weeks ago, when around 139 000 have been received.

And it is that, despite the decision of Janssen, the government is convinced that the objective of immunity of the herd in summer can be achieved, with 70% of the population vaccinated. The executive continues to guarantee that in August some 33 million Spaniards would be vaccinated against COVID-19.