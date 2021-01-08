Japan announces month-long emergency due to Corona devastation – Japan declares state of emergency amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Tokyo

Japan has declared a state of emergency to prevent the spread of the corona virus. This emergency went into effect from Friday, which will continue until February 7. During this time, people will need to take steps to prevent corona infection, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. On a large scale, health officials and police personnel will also investigate the people.

PM Suga called on the population to cooperate

Life was normal on the first day of the emergency declaration, and crowds of people wearing masks appeared on the trains. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated his call for people to reduce working hours in restaurants and to work from home. Suga said we take this very seriously. With the support of the people, we must come out of this difficult situation at all costs.

Restaurants and bars will soon be closed

As part of the emergency, there was talk of closing restaurants and bars in Japan at eight in the evening. At the same time, people were told to stay at home and not to go into crowds. This will continue to apply in Tokyo and the neighboring regions of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

260,000 cases of corona in Japan

Prime Minister Suga said there had been a significant increase in cases of infection in all parts of the country. So far, 260,000 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Japan and more than 7,500 new cases were reported on Friday.