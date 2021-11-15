japan-awards-a-documentary-about-the-valencian-garden-plagued-by-urban-development

An image from the documentary film about the Valencian garden ‘Camagroga’.

There is something that connects with the public, be it from Germany, Mexico, China or Japan. Something ethnological, ancestral, experiential. Alfonso Amador has noticed this during the screenings of his documentary film Camagroga at various festivals around the world. It is also true that life in the Valencian garden, marked by the seasons and the harassment of urban development, symbolizes the cycle of life and a universal problem. And that the images of the crops that surrounded the city of Valencia do not cease to be hypnotic, as is the sound of the water flowing through the ditches, the contemplative gaze of Antonio Ramon, the protagonist farmer of the film, along with his daughter Inma, or the footsteps in her grandson’s tigernut dryer.

The Japanese have especially appreciated it. And its renowned Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival, biannual, awarded the Valencian film last month with The Major’s Prize , on a final selection from 2. 000 films. “It is a very powerful festival, in which documentary filmmakers such as Frederick Wiseman, Avi Mograbi or Francesco Rosi have participated”, says Amador. The last good news that Camagroga has given him, whose seed began to germinate when Antonio rented him a piece of his land to cultivate his own garden “to disconnect”, is his preselection to contest the next edition of the Goya awards, in the category of documentaries.

Antonio Ramón, farmer from the Valencian garden, protagonist of ‘Camagroga’ in a movie image.

“Five or six years ago I returned to Valencia after a long time away. I went in search of an urban garden with a friend. I ended up in the orchard, in Antonio’s warehouse. And we were seduced by him and his family. I tell it with irony, because I was looking for the garden to disconnect and not think about the cinema and the daily troubles. Antonio was captivating me. Confidence, the rhythms of life, the organic … I appeared with the camera and started shooting, ”he explains. Amador has directed short films such as 9.8 m / s2 , which was part of the Official Selection in the Cannes Festival, or long as 50 May days (Rehearsal for a Revolution) , on the 01 – M in Valencia, best documentary at the Cádiz festival Film Festival of Atlántico Alcances.

Camagroga , the nickname ( malnom, in Valencian ) of Antonio’s family, has a clear desire for cinematographic style. The four-thirds screen is reminiscent of old slides, early John Ford films. “Antonio, with his farm implements and his work, it could seem that he is living many decades ago, if you take away his mobile phone,” says the filmmaker, who has shot for a year and a half to finish the documentary, which was previewed at the Festival of Valencia. Cinema del Mediterrani.

Antonio Ramón and his daughter Inma, in an image of ‘Camagroga’ .

“I am interested in landscape and the idea of ​​the fence. The city always appears in the background. I was interested in clarifying my character as xurro , who has not experienced what the garden is, but is fascinated by it and by people like Antonio. That the viewer is aware that it is a film, that’s why sometimes I talk or withdraw with the camera because it starts to rain ”, says the director, who received the support of the Valencian Film Institute (IVC) and by À Punt Media .

Antonio and his family work the tigernut in the land of the horchata (Alboraia), a crop that they alternate with the onions to give rest to the earth. The documentary reflects the life cycle of the orchard, its inhabitants and those who defend it, in addition to witnessing the use of a Valencian in which historical treasures from the semantic field of agriculture coexist with the characteristic Castilianisms of the region. The interest in these philological and ethnographic aspects is evident, as well as Amador’s intention to denounce the destruction of the orchard by the so-called urban development, by the construction brick or by the extension of the nearby highway V – 21 in a metropolitan area inhabited by more than a million and a half people.

Alfonso Amador, director of ‘Camagroga’.

His camera recorded two years ago the resistance and the demolition of the Forn de la Barraca farmhouse to give one more lane to the cars, to the drivers, many of whom probably feel proud to have a garden by the sea, an ally against climate change, while cursing the queues to get in and out of the city and hope once the works are finished ace.