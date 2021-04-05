japan cherry blossom sakura: impact of climate change on japan cherry blossom peak: effect of climate change on spring cherry blossoms in japan

Every year during the spring season, the land of Japan is covered with beautiful flowers. White and pink cherry blossoms bloom everywhere and their leaves are spread out in the streets. The excitement of seeing this “Sakura” is also very special among people and tourists come from far and wide to see this sight. However, this year this season came earlier than before and it also ended soon. This is a record in itself that worries scientists. Indeed, he believes that climate change has affected this weather.

The temperature rose to 3.5 ° C

According to the CNN report, Yasuyuki Aano, a researcher at Osaka Prefecture University, has collected data so far from Kyoto in 812 AD. Based on historical documents and journals, he learned that for the first time in over 1,200 years this year, the cherry blossom was at its peak. This year, its peak in Kyoto came on March 26 and in the capital Tokyo on March 22. This is the second time in Tokyo that he has arrived so quickly. Aono said the temperature had a big effect on Sakura Bloom. Only the effect of temperature can make the flowers bloom and the flowering remains full or late. According to him, the temperature was low in 1820 but has risen by 3.5 degrees Celsius since. This time the temperature in winter was very low here but the summers come quickly and the temperature is high.

The date changes every year

Dr Luis Ziska, Columbia Universities, Environmental Health Sciences, says the increase in global temperature had an effect on early flowering. Cherry Blossom’s peak date varies each year. It depends on things like the weather and the rain, but the trend shows it happens sooner. Kyoto’s peak has been around mid-April for centuries, but started happening in the early 1800s. It only happened a few times in March.

There is a big crisis in front

According to Amos Tye, assistant professor of earth sciences at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, “the early flowering may be just a glimpse of the problem and the impact of natural systems and countries’ economies on a global scale.” . The temperature is increasing due to urbanization and climate change. It affects not only tourists but also other animal species as they are all related. Along with the blooming of flowers, the growth of insects is also associated. If the flowers have already bloomed while they are growing, they will have a nutritional problem. Likewise, if there are no insects at the time of flowering, pollination will be difficult.