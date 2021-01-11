Japan Covid New Strain: Japan Covid New Strain: Another new strain of corona virus discovered in Japan, experts warn of grave danger – Japan now finds new strain of Covid 19 virus distinct from British and African types

Tokyo

The corona virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan, China, has become increasingly contagious, taking its new forms. After Great Britain, South Africa, a new mutant strain has been found in the corona virus in Japan. Experts have warned that this new strain of the corona virus is much more contagious than the same strain found in Britain. This new strain of Corona virus has not yet been seen and has been found in 4 people who returned from Brazil.

According to the Nikkei Asia report, the infected passengers landed at Brazilian Haneda Airport on January 2 from Japan. These people include both women and men. All of these people were tested at the airport and now the result is positive. Among the three people in whom a new strain of corona virus was found, difficulty breathing, fever and sore throat were observed.

Declaration of emergency to prevent infection

According to a Bloomberg report, a 40-year-old man was seen without symptoms upon his return to Japan, but was later admitted to hospital. The victim has difficulty breathing. All of these people have been studied in which a new strain of corona virus is now detected. The country’s Ministry of Health has informed the World Health Organization of this new strain of Corona.

According to the information available to date, this new strain of corona found in Japan is developing and because of this, how infectious it is, has not been detected. It is not yet clear whether vaccines applied around the world will work against this new strain. More than 7,000 cases have been reported daily in Japan recently. So far, 3,900 people have died in the country.

PM Suga called on the population to cooperate

Japan has declared a state of emergency to prevent the spread of the corona virus. This emergency went into effect from Friday, which will continue until February 7. During this time, people will need to take steps to prevent corona infection, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. On a large scale, health officials and police personnel will also investigate the people.

Life was normal on the first day of the emergency declaration, and crowds of people wearing masks appeared on the trains. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated his call for people to reduce working hours in restaurants and to work from home. Suga said we take this very seriously. With the support of the people, we must come out of this difficult situation at all costs.

