Japan declares state of emergency: latest Covid cases at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, state of emergency in Japan: Kovid cases at Tokyo Olympics, Japan declares emergency

Tokyo

Japanese prime minister’s office tweeted

Japanese Prime Minister Karyalan tweeted that the Japanese government has implemented a declaration of state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka and Okinawa until August 31. In addition, the prefectures of Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka are implementing priority measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Tokyo and Okinawa already have a state of emergency that was due to end on August 22.

Corona ravages in Japan at an all-time high

Japanese media NHK World reported that the government made the move in light of the rapidly increasing cases of the corona virus across the country. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 3,865 new cases on July 29, up from 10,699 new cases that day across Japan. These two figures are the highest since the start of the pandemic. Despite all the government’s precautionary measures, the pace of the corona infection in Japan is not slowing down.

Japanese Prime Minister gave information

Decision taken for the Paralympic Games

According to the report, the previously declared state of emergency in Tokyo and Okinawa was due to end on August 22. These restrictions were implemented with the Olympic and Obon vacations in mind. But, now the situation has worsened due to the rapid increase in cases. Now, after the Olympic Games have ended, the Paralympic Games will also be held in Tokyo, which will start from August 24 to September 5.