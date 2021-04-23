Japan declares state of emergency: Tokyo, Osaka region, will be under COVID emergency from April 25 to May 11, says Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga: Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga has declared until May 11 in several states , including Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo

Japan has declared a state of emergency in several states, including the capital Tokyo, since Sunday due to the Corona virus. The government hopes that the cases of rapidly growing corona infection will be reduced through the emergency. This emergency will be in effect until May 11. The Golden Week vacation begins in Japan from next week. During this time, a large number of people are moving. That is why the government must declare a state of emergency even before the holidays.

PM Suga approved

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga formally endorsed the decision to declare a third emergency at a task force meeting on Friday. His office said the emergency would remain in effect in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo provinces. During this time the bar will be temporarily closed, as large crowds of people may congregate here during the holidays.

A quarter of the Japanese population will be affected

It is said that a quarter of Japan’s population of around 126 million and about a third of its economy will be affected by this emergency. There is also a reason why there are only 3 months left for the Tokyo Olympics to begin. On the other hand, the growing health services of the country are also under enormous pressure due to the ever increasing corona infection. To reduce this, an emergency was imposed.

Public transport will only run on weekends

During the emergency, no major event will be possible. Effective measures will also be taken to reduce the crowds. Trains and buses will also run on the last two days of the week. During this time, only the most important people will be allowed to travel. Many commercial facilities, including department stores and shopping malls, will only be allowed to sell essentials. The restaurants will be open until 8 p.m.

Health experts have given warning

Health experts in Japan have warned that highly infectious variants of the coronavirus could wreak havoc during Golden Week. After meeting with cabinet members, including Health Minister Norihisa Tamura and the government responsible for the coronavirus response, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Suga said we would take action around the holiday period to prevent the spread of the virus. infection in all ways.