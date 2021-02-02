Jared Kushner Nobel Peace Prize: Nobel Peace Prize 2021: son-in-law and stepfather for the Nobel Peace Prize, interesting battle, much more in the ground – American activist Stacey Abrams and his son-in-law Trump nominated Jared Kushner for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Strong points:

The series of nominations for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize is now over and many names have been added to the list over the past year. The most interesting name is that of former US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump and Jared Kushner have both been appointed to lead successful peace talks in West Asia. At the same time, American franchise activist Stacy Abrams was also nominated for this prestigious award.

Democratic Party leader Stacy Abrams was nominated for the Nobel Prize for Nonviolent Change at the ballot box. Abrams has worked hard in the past which has increased the percentage of votes and helped Joe Biden win the election. Lars, a member of the Norwegian Socialist Party, compared Stacey to Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: who will receive the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize? Contest for Trump, Navalny, WHO and Greta Thunberg

‘Jared Kushner made a deal with Abraham’

Jared Kushner and his deputy Avi Berkowitz were nominated for the Nobel Prize on Sunday. He was nominated with this award for the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries. This is called the Abrahamic Accord. The duo had signed an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. Trump was also nominated for a deal between Israel and Arab countries.

This time, others who will fight for the prize include opposition leader in Russia Alexei Navleni, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and the World Health Organization. With the exception of Trump, the three remaining candidates are nominated by Norwegian MPs. Explain that the record of the selection of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate is the name of these Norwegian MPs.

Norway’s record in picking a winner

Apart from these candidates, thousands of people from all over the world have applied for the Nobel Peace Prize. It includes former Nobel laureates as well as MPs from many countries. The nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize closed on Sunday, that is to say today. Heinrich Urald, director of the Peace Research Institute in Oslo, said Norwegian MPs have been nominated for one of the titles that have been nominated for the Peace Awards every year since 2014. The pattern is quite surprising in recent years.

The Nobel committee does not disclose the nomination

It will depend on the decision of the Norwegian Nobel Committee to which this prize will be awarded. This committee never comments on the nomination. The Nobel Committee also keeps the names of nominated and unsuccessful candidates secret for 50 years. However, if the candidate wishes to disclose their name, it can be made public.