jaume-plensa-plants-his-new-work-in-front-of-manhattan:-“beauty-is-a-weapon-loaded-with-the-future”

After the long winter of the pandemic, the autumn that opens before Jaume Plensa (Barcelona, ​​66 years) could not be more splendid. In just over a month, the artist will unveil a giant sculpture on a new New Jersey riverwalk; an exhibition in a gallery in New York with work created during confinement, and a huge relief that will serve as the entrance to a park-museum in Grand Rapids (Michigan). Of all these works, the spoiled girl could well be Carlota, the figure of 24 meters high. height that from this Thursday will inspire tranquility in an old dock in Newport (New Jersey), just in front of Manhattan. “The piece has generated the place, and that is very important,” says Plensa about the location of his last creature.

The installation is called The soul of water and it is well visible both from the megalopolis and from the new urban development pole where, in one state, New Jersey stands, battered and in need of beauty. It was commissioned three years ago by the real estate group that has developed a previously degraded stretch of the Hudson River coastline. “Goods used to arrive here in the past; we are on the mainland, not like Manhattan, which is an island. And The soul of water , in addition to a way of honoring water as the ancient tribes did, is a very radical way of introducing beauty into the day-to-day life of the people. Because beauty transforms, it is a weapon loaded with the future ”, says the artist, paraphrasing the verse by Gabriel Celaya.

The artist poses next to his sculpture, the past 14 October in Newport (NJ). EDUARDO MUNOZ (Reuters)

Of the technical difficulties that surrounded the genesis and assembly of the work, it is possible to get an idea if one takes into account that the pieces by Carlota arrived in New Jersey in 23 containers, each of 12 meters long. “I have worked with engineers from Barcelona, ​​New York and New Jersey, manufacturing it has been technologically a very laborious process, and the pandemic complicated it.” But the troubles are already part of the past in the face of the emotion of seeing her being born, already a patrimony of all, on the banks of the river.

“I wanted to pay tribute to water, invite you to listen to its sound, because we always look to the horizon, to the sky, but we ignore the depth of the water ”, Plensa, winner of the National Prize for Plastic Arts in , explained to this newspaper on Tuesday , next to the sculpture, which reproduces a real girl, named Carlota, whose image he scanned and forged in resin, fiberglass and marble dust, and which he has portrayed with his index finger on her lips , as if asking for silence. “He is not shutting up Manhattan, but inviting quiet. Generate stillness to develop our ideas ”, points out the creator, a great defender of silence. Thanks to the calcium oxide that covers it, “the most neutral of colors”, Carlota absorbs all the lights and shadows of the sky and its reflections on the Hudson, returning them with a new power.

A kind of “figurehead”, Carlota is, like other works of hers ―like Julia , installed in Madrid’s Plaza de Colón―, “an invitation to look, to be, to meet; I believe a lot in reflection ”. “I have always tried to make sculpture create a new place, and especially in a public space like this one. Art is an excuse to generate an expectation. In this case, the piece has generated the place ”, he emphasizes, turning to an illuminating example of the demiurgic capacity of art. “Art is clearly art in a gallery like the Lelong , because visitors, collectors, students, fans, know that it is… But in a public space like this you have to start by defining the context, that’s why I say that Carlota has created the place. It’s like throwing a message in a bottle ”, says Plensa, who speaks with images full of poetry, a genre he is very fond of.

‘The soul of water’, by Plensa, with Newport (NJ) behind. EDUARDO MUNOZ (Reuters)

The exhibition that will open next 29 in October at the New York gallery was also hampered by the pandemic . “Fortunately I was able to continue working during confinement, and now I feel even more satisfied to be here, it is much more exciting, but the initial project of the exhibition was also postponed and that is why now I can present new, more intimate and personal work”, departure from an event “for which we were not prepared”, the pandemic. The difference between Carlota and Nest , the title of the exhibition in the gallery, lies, Plensa recalls, in the space that houses them: “In a museum or gallery my work is my business, it is me as an individual; that allows you to go a little further in your approaches ”. Around Carlota, on the other hand, everything is open to interpretation and dialogue, such as the dialogue she establishes with the environment – also with the opposite New York façade – and with its inhabitants. “In a public space I am in the house of others,” he stresses.

This fall Plensa treasures alegrías. At the end of September he inaugurated in London WE , an installation of a human figure as a set of mirrors, which will be a permanent work in a dynamic London borough. In November it will be the turn of Utopia , the largest work for interiors created by Plensa, a huge white marble relief, “by 26 meters per 26 ″, which will serve as the lobby to the Frederik Meijer Park visitor center, a collection of outdoor sculptures in the town of Grand Rapids. “The United States has always welcomed me very well,” he stresses. A somewhat animistic Plensa, “like the tribes that honored the soul of the water”, bids farewell to his creature, because “now he needs to settle down, after an arduous process of creation. And flow, like water, because everything flows ”. Heraclitus and the spirit of the old Indians, invited to celebrate water and its sounds.