Javad Zarif leaked the audio of an interview on Qassem Suleimani’s influence on Iranian foreign policy: Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif criticized Qasim Sulemani for his interference in Iranian foreign policy during an interview

Audio of Iranian Foreign Minister criticizing Qasim Sulemani

An audio recording of Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif has caused panic these days. In this audio, Zarif is heard criticizing the dominance of General Qasim Sulemani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iranian diplomacy. He also admitted in this conversation that his influence in Iranian diplomacy is almost nil. Explain that the United States killed Qasim Sulemani in a drone attack on January 3, 2020 in Baghdad.

Saudi news channel released a recording

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the audio recording was part of an interview with Jawad Zarif, which he gave in March of last year. This Zarif interview was carried out by reformist economist and journalist Saeed Lailaz. However, the ministry says Zarif’s statement was distorted in this recording. Iran’s international television network claimed responsibility for the audio leak. Located in London, this news channel is seen in the Gulf countries, which is owned by Saudi Arabia.

Army criticism of Iranian foreign policy is rare

Official criticism of the IRGC’s impact on Iranian foreign policy is extremely rare. Therefore, Javad Zarif’s statement is being discussed around the world. Some claim that the audio leak was made to deliberately disparage Jawad Zarif. At the same time, there are also a large number of people, who believe that through this statement Zarif tried to respond to his criticisms of the failures of Iranian foreign policy.

Iran talks about acceptance interview, says false sound

Iran’s Foreign Ministry admitted Zarif gave a seven-hour interview in March last year, but it was kept as an internal record. The interview was not published until the presidential election to be held in June under the leadership of Hassan Rouhani. The ministry also claimed to have tried to show that Zarif had criticized Qasim Sulemani by distorting parts of his interview.

Media coverage condemned for second time in four days

This is the second time in the past four days that Iran’s foreign ministry has condemned poor media coverage. Previously, the ministry had also expressed strong resentment over Iranian government media coverage of the Vienna talks. He claimed that Abbas Arghchi, Iran’s chief negotiator in Vienna, told the Iranian parliament that the removal of sanctions in certain areas, such as banking, oil insurance and automobiles, had become an agreement with the Iranians. United States.

Kasim Sulemani was killed on Trump’s orders

On January 3, 2020, the US military, on orders from then-US President Donald Trump, killed Iranian Army General Qasim Sulemani in a drone strike. Sulaimani was leaving Baghdad International Airport, the capital of Iraq, by car. Urged on by the death of its general, Iran attacked several US military bases in Iraq.