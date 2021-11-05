Javier Núñez, breeder from La Palmosilla: “The bullfighting festival needs a total reconversion”

Javier Núñez (Madrid, 47 years), owner of La Palmosilla, a member of an old cattle family, is part of a new generation of bullfighters who have learned about the traditional methods of raising bulls and have come to the conclusion that the ways must change so that ruin does not end the business. .

He goes further and assures that “modern bullfighting needs a total reconversion”; “A revolution from top to bottom,” he insists. Although he affirms that he is optimistic, he laments that “the bullfighting festival lacks a beastly leadership and a roadmap that indicates where we want to go and how we are going to achieve it.” “The entire sector is very disunited. Nobody, neither the farmer nor the businessman nor the bullfighter, thinks more than himself, and thus it is not possible to find a solution ”, he adds.

Like so many other farmers, he says that he has had bad good luck with the pandemic. In December 2019, for the first time in many years, it had sold the 11 runs prepared for the new season, “and, suddenly, I have nothing.” He comments that during 2020 he tempted in the field 95 bulls of four and five years, he chose between them 14 stallions and the others ended up in the slaughterhouse. Since that distant December prior to the pandemic, he has only fought three steers, two bullfights, in Cuenca and Ubrique, and a third, the one planned for Pamplona, ​​which he has sold for the streets.

Question. According to what he says, being a rancher is a ruin …

Answer . For the 95 percent, yes. But, beware, the traditional style has always been a ruin. The ranchers have been people with money who have dedicated a part of their profits to raising bulls. Generally, livestock was part of a large agricultural complex or there was a source of income on the other hand.

P . Is that your case?

R . No. We are only dedicated to the bull.

P . And haven’t you thought about throwing in the towel?

R . No. What I have decided is to change the orientation of the livestock. If the mixture of livestock with agriculture was an innovation in the 19th century, new times force us to take new paths to stay alive.

And Javier Núñez explains in detail the projects he already has in It is marching in order for its business to be self-sufficient.

The first, coupling livestock to the farm’s capacity -located in the Cádiz district of Tarifa- and taking advantage of its own resources to lower costs. “We carry out research on pastures,” he declares, “to enrich them and buy less feed, which is the most expensive; this year alone they have risen by 30 percent, so raising a bull will be impossible if current sale prices are maintained. ”

On the other hand, Núñez intends that livestock is a top-level tourist agent. For this, it is remodeling the family farmhouse from the end of the 18th century to turn it into a hotel establishment, and create a reserve around the bull in which visitors can experience activities related to nature – horses, birds, hunting, hiking … – , the sun and the beach in the area.

Javier Núñez, breeder from La Palmosilla. Alejandro Ruesga Sanchez

The farmer also intends to develop audiovisual content on the daily activity of the cattle ranch, and a pilot test is underway with a restaurant from Tarragona on the commercialization of brava meat. “It has always had a bad reputation,” he says, “but it is exquisite if you know how to treat it.”

Javier Núñez’s family has been cattle ranchers since 1760, and the tradition was only broken with his grandfather, who devoted himself to tame cattle. In 1996, while he was studying Law in Pamplona, ​​his father bought cows and stallions from Osborne and Juan Pedro Domecq and created the current Palmosilla, which preserves the initial iron.

Núñez studied Law, but what he really knows is animal nutrition and the genetics of the fighting bull. He has been dedicated to this since he finished his degree and, together with his father, has created a highly prestigious livestock brand, although the road has not been easy.

He comments that the first years of The livestock were very favorable -a docile bull, who did not bother, with just forces-, and they fought in places of third and some of second at a time of many festivities. With the economic crisis of 2008 the number of shows was reduced, and ranches such as La Palmosilla were left out of the market.

“We had to deal in important squares, and in 2014 we went to Madrid and we harvested a monumental firecracker ”, says the farmer. It was 30 May, the day of the confirmation of the alternative of Manuel Escribano. “They gave us three bulls, but they could have given us all six.”

Back in the field they discovered that a bacterium affected the liver and lungs of the cattle. The veterinary services developed a vaccine and established a protocol of preventive medicine for the bulls, while the animals that showed a lack of strength were discarded.

And, the following year, in Burgos, with an integrated poster by Morante, Perera and Cayetano, another sounded failure. A later study, always according to the narration of Javier Núñez, discovered that the mystery then resided in an intoxicated corn that produced hepatitis. With the help of experts in animal nutrition, the morphology of the La Palmosilla bull changed, with less weight and more muscularity. “I think that failures influence more than successes in the training of a farmer”, he concludes.

And the work of several years had its reward in 2019, when La Palmosilla debuted at the Sanfermines de Pamplona, ​​and ‘Tinajón’, fought on 13 in July, he received the Carriquiri award for the best bull. “For me it was not a surprise,” says Núñez. “There was a lot of sacrifice behind and important changes in health, genetics, diet … Even in the previous preparation. A bull cannot be at the highest level all year long, because, above his level of effort, the animal does not advance “.

Javier Núñez maintains the hope that he can deal” normally ” the eight bullfights that he has prepared for 2022, whose most important commitment is the return to Pamplona, ​​and does not rule out Seville and Madrid.

P . Is it true that the bulls of the pandemic have been less well fed?

R . Yes. They have eaten cheaper grass and feed; Although eating grass does not mean that the animal is less well fed because it depends on its quality, but the feed has not been the same.

P . By the way, why have you dealt so little this year?

R . Because the price they have offered me -between 6. 000 and 9. 000 euros per run- it threatened my dignity. To the smell of the pandemic, characters have appeared convinced that the bulls were giving away, and we have preferred not to enter that game. The bull deserves respect. I have never met a rancher who has made a name for himself by giving away his bulls.