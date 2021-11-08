Home/Culture/ Javier Pérez Andújar, playful and pop, wins the Herralde award with 'El año del Búfalo' Culture Javier Pérez Andújar, playful and pop, wins the Herralde award with 'El año del Búfalo'



The journalist and novelist Javier Pérez Andújar. CARLES RIBAS The non-transferable stamp of Javier Pérez Andújar’s narrative (Sant Adrià del Besòs, 56 years) is a formula with a few playful drops and somewhat crazy situations that varnish a well-informed social conscience. Everything in his books is wrapped in a cellophane that mixes, in an endearing way, high culture with pop. And those elements, even more accentuated if possible, are those that the four artists handle without much luck locked in a garage with fascism and colonialism as a backdrop in The year del Búfalo , the work with which the Barcelona writer has obtained the 18. 000 euros of 39 º Herralde Novel Prize. More apocalyptic than crazy is Cuernavaca surrounded by fires in which the finalist novel by Daniel Saldaña is located. The Mexican writes about three former schoolmates who try to put out their interior burns in El baile y el fuego .

The bizarre collection of voices and attitudes (an increasingly accentuated resource in his production) allows the author of The brave prince and Walks with my mother mix such disparate references as the Nazi Klaus Barbie, the writer Patrick Modiano, the Cola-Cao, the television detective Cannon, the CNT, the artist Joseph Beyus or the very Colonel Sanders of the fried chicken of Kentucky. Folke Ingo, a Finnish communist writer, is the medium from which Pérez Andújar builds this award-winning novel that strengthens him in the team Anagram. He arrived at this seal shortly before the pandemic with The phenomenal night (2019), after a long career in Tusquets.

In the new book, The text in which the Finnish Ingo brings together the vicissitudes of the motley group, and to which a strange creature will propose a sinister pact, is stitched and contradicted by some intentional footnotes of a particular page Santa Compaña intellectual. This group is made up of the Spanish translator of the book, the author’s Finnish mother, a teacher, a father of one of the imprisoned artists or the former director of a peculiar cinema club in Santa Coloma de Gramanet.

The dance and the fire , the finalist novel, is also a way to strengthen the creation of Saldaña (Mexico City, 37 years) with Anagrama, where this year he has already published Planes flying over a monster, set of chronicles, reflections and metaliterature exercises that, like his two previous novels, – The main nerve and In the midst of strange victims, both on Sixth Floor— they are difficult to classify.

Some fires that ravage the area physically translate the also quite unbreathable atmosphere that is created between three teenage friends who meet again, to emerge ar friendship, desire and the end of some illusions that do not stop capturing the end of an era. The choreography prepared by one of the group of friends, Natalia, from the traditional piece by Mary Wigman, Hexentanz (a dance of the witches), evokes the airs of the city of Under the volcano by Malcolm Lowry and that resonates in the Caravaca of the work of a thriving Saldaña, which in 2017 was included in the Bogotá list 39 of the best Latin American writers under 40 years and in 2020 won the Eccles Center & Hay Festival award.