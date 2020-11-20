Javier Ros Lorenzo, lawyer specializing in labor law, joins Audalia Nexia as new director of the Work outsourcing division

Javier Ros has over 18 years of experience in personnel administration and labor relations, as well as general HR functions such as recruiting, training plans, talent attraction programs and staff control. staff costs budget.

He led teams, for Spain and Portugal, in the departments of labor advice, personnel administration and labor relations.

He graduated in law from the Universidad Autnoma de Madrid. In addition, as a postgraduate training, it offers the higher course in labor law and social security (CEF). During his years of experience, he worked as an HR coordinator for clients in the industrial and real estate sectors at BDO. Likewise, he was responsible for the team of large ADP clients for Spain and Portugal and responsible for human resources in companies in the transport sector. Since starting her professional career at Arrabe Asesores as Head of Labor Consulting, she has worked in different companies implementing personnel management systems, as in the case of Burotec, and in the coordination and successful leadership of different teams.

With this position, Javier intends to enrich the team of multidisciplinary professionals who make up the firm and provide clients with excellent professional service: “We are currently living in a very complicated situation which has a direct impact on the outsourcing services. My work is human-centered, so from this position, my main challenge is to generate added value for our clients ”.

With this new addition, Audalia Nexia, member of the Nexia International network, consolidates its constant commitment to provide a global service to its customers with in-depth knowledge at the local level.

