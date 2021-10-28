javier-viar,-former-director-of-the-bilbao-fine-arts-museum,-dies

Javier Viar (on the left ), together with his successor as director of the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum, Miguel Zugaza, in an archive image.

Javier Viar, director of the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum between 2002 and 2008, died this Thursday at 75 years, has informed the management of the center. Recognized for his extensive professional career, Javier Viar Olloqui (Bilbao, 1946 – 2021) covered various fields in the world of culture, although he stood out in his facets as a writer, manager and student of art. After graduating in Pharmacy from the Complutense University of Madrid in 1969, he developed, above all, his vocation for art in various areas, such as criticism in newspapers and other publications or curating exhibitions, including those dedicated to Rafael Ruiz Balerdi, Eduardo Chillida or Vicente Ameztoy.

His close relationship with the Bilbao Fine Arts began between 1985 and 1986, as a member of its board of trustees representing the Provincial Council of Bizkaia. Between 1991 and 2001 was integrated into your Board of Directors for the Basque Government. Finally, in 2002 he was appointed director of the museum, a position he held until 2017. During this period, the Bilbao art gallery registered its highest records of visitors, friends and donations.

In 2008, the year in which the museum’s centenary was celebrated, he was appointed a member of the Advisory Council of Museums of Euskadi and decorated as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the Ministry of Culture of the Government of France. He was the director who first proposed the expansion of the museum building, a project that will soon be carried out under the direction of the British architect Norman Foster.

Viar also consolidated the institution’s leading role, thanks to its efforts to develop an intense program of temporary exhibitions, such as those dedicated to Poussin, the young Murillo or Francisco Durrio. The enrichment of the collection was another of his endeavors, with a more than outstanding increase in the Basque art collections and with such important additions as Lucrecia, by Lucas Cranach the Elder; Trembling Irons II, by Eduardo Chillida, or Des potirons, by Miquel Barceló. His generosity was also reflected in this aspect, through donations from his personal collection, such as the beautiful canvas Venice, by Balerdi.

The impulse to research was another of the aspects that he promoted the most while he was in charge of the Bellas Bilbao Arts. He did so with the edition of publications such as the two volumes that in 2017 he devoted to the history of contemporary Basque art, an essential contribution to studies on the subject. . In addition, he participated as an advisor in the Art Advisory Commission of the Basque Government’s Ministry of Culture (1985, the General Council of Culture of Euskadi of the Basque Government (1986) and the Advisory Council of Culture of the Basque Government for the acquisitions of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao ( 1991 – 1994).

The Bilbao Fine Arts Museum has “deeply” regretted the death of Javier Viar, who has considered that his professional career at the in front of it and its character “have left an indelible mark on the museum and Basque culture.”