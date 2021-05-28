JBL Free II headphones already on sale! – Old Sport Republic

News about the French Days 2021: JBL Free II headphones already on sale! Posted on May 28, 2021 at 4:13 pm Don’t like Apple headphones and their unaffordable prices? JBL could be the ideal alternative for you! The American brand offers a very good intra-oral headphone, the JBL Free II. On the occasion of the French Days, the price of this new reference has been reduced by 30%!

French Days 2021: Where can you get the JBL Free II at the best price

On Boulanger’s side, you have to turn around to find this great promotion related to French Days 2021. The French brand actually offers these headphones at a price of € 69.99, up from € 99.99 in normal times. . Note that you can choose between black and white colors.

A good price-performance ratio

Despite this very affordable price, the JBL Free II presents itself as headphones of excellent quality. Thanks to the built-in microphone, you can enjoy your music or make calls wirelessly via Bluetooth. Another option is jogging – a scenario that JBL planned to make them sweat resistant. Also note the port detection, with which you can pause your music if you take off one of the headphones. On the performance side, JBL promises us a frequency response of 20 to 20,000 Hz and a sound quality that benefits from brand expertise. Finally, the autonomy is also at the rendezvous with six hours of uninterrupted listening, then eighteen extra hours thanks to the charging box. In short, very interesting headphones, especially at this price! Find the JBL Free II headphones for € 69.99 at Boulanger