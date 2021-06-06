Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s conspiratorial slip-up at France Inter – ScoopCube

the essence Jean-Luc Mélenchon is controversial this Sunday 6 June after commenting on France Inter in which he mentions several different facts, including the 2012 attacks by Mohamed Merah in Toulouse and Montauban, the allegedly carried out with the aim of influencing the presidential elections. The leader of France Insoumise is accused of conspiracy.

What did Jean-Luc Mélenchon mean that Sunday morning at France Inter when he mentioned the murder of Mohamed Merah, which would have influenced the 2012 presidential election – which François Hollande won – a few weeks before the election? Accused by a large part of the political class of playing the game of conspirators, the leader of the insurrectionary France (LFI) also spoke of other events which, in his opinion, were not accidental.

“You will see that in the last week of the presidential campaign you will have a serious incident or a murder. It was Merah in 2012, it was the attack on the Champs-Elysées last week (Editor’s note: policeman Xavier Jugelé was killed by a radicalized delinquent in April 2017) … you remember everything, it was the last Week. Before that we had Grandpa Voise (editor’s note: Paul Voise, a pensioner who was attacked in his house in Orléans in April 2002), from whom nobody heard from afterwards. So it’s all written in advance, says Jean-Luc Mélenchon. We will pull the little character out of the hat, we will have the extremely serious event that will allow us again to point the finger at Muslims and invent a civil war. Here. “

“Macron, it’s the system that invents it”

In the program Political Questions asked, the rebel leader and presidential candidate initially indicated that Emmanuel Macron should “represent himself”, because in his “balance sheet” “we will have something to say”.

“Otherwise we’ll get a little Macron out of the hat, […] We don’t know who it is, phew, he’s elected president. It is the system that invents it. The last time, Macron, he arrived at the last moment. You might find someone else there, ”he continued.

During the course of the day, Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s remarks triggered very violent reactions from many personalities on all sides, denouncing unworthy remarks and conspiracies.

“The words of Jean-Luc Melenchon are inadmissible and should not even be kept. I am the mother of Imad, a soldier who died in March 2012 in the face of obscurantism. Respect is a minimum for the honor of my son, other victims and bereaved families, ”tweeted Latifa Ibn Ziaten, mother of the first soldier killed by Mohammed Merah in Toulouse on March 11, 2012.

“The atrocities committed by Merah are reduced to a voting plan to point the finger at Muslims… Will Mélenchon’s judgment be changed or abolished? »Responded on Twitter Alain Jakubowicz, the President of Licra. “These abbreviations are unworthy. Even politics, ”said journalist and essayist Caroline Fourest. “No French ‘system’ ordered the murder of Imad Ibn Ziaten or Jewish children. The assassin Merah acted for al-Qaeda. Respect for the victims, for their loved ones, for the truth. In troubled times, words must clear up and not contribute to the disruption, ”said Dominique Sopo, President of SOS Racisme, for his part.

“The anti-conspiracy plots are out. They deny that the assassins will make their move when they are talked about. Insane words. Unless it’s about covering them, ”wrote Jean-Luc Mélenchon at the end of the day to defend himself on Twitter.

For Manuel Bompard, the right arm of the chairman of the LFI MPs and MEPs for the Southwest constituency, the controversy is “a lousy operation to lead people to believe that Jean-Luc Mélenchon is denying the reality of the terrorist attacks while he is political instrumentalization in the election campaign. What a despicable process! “

