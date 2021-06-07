Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s statements sparked outrage and anger in Toulouse – ScoopCube

The essentials The statements of the French leader Insoumise Jean-Luc Mélenchon on Sunday sparked a violent reaction in Toulouse nine years after the attacks by Mohammed Merah. The Jewish community and elected officials respond.

In Toulouse, which is still mourning more than nine years after the Mohammed Merah attacks, the statements of Jean-Luc Mélenchon have to endure more than anywhere else. “We don’t understand why this case came out. I am shocked by the total ignorance of Jean-Luc Mélenchon in his statement because there were two processes that made it possible to establish all the facts. There was never any talk of conspiracy, ”rebelled yesterday Samuel Sandler, father of Jonathan Sandler, victim of Mohammed Merah in 2012. The person who also lost his two grandchildren in the killing denounced“ a mixture of political politicians with serious acts of terrorism ”, without any respect for the victims ”, the all-rounder of a man who“ maybe just wanted to talk about him ”.

Also read: Merah affair: Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s conspiratorial slip-up at France Inter

“It is all the more serious as it stands in the way of the work we do in high schools, especially with Latifa Ibn Ziaten, to promote openness and the fight against radicalism. And he [Jean-Luc Mélenchon, ndlr]he comes up with a conspiracy speech that all young people expect. So he’s about to break all the work we’ve done for five or six years, and it’s dramatic, ”lamented Samuel Sandler.

Through the voice of his attorney Patrick Klugman, he announced his intention to file charges against the leader of La France Insoumise for “spreading false news” if he did not reconsider his statements. “We cannot get out of such words for political advertising purposes with impunity, because when he says that he is somehow keeping the bed of radical Islamism upright,” he believes.

Also read: “Murder” before the presidential elections: Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s words never stop responding

“Electoral cynicism”

The lawyer for the Monsonego family, whose director lost his 7-year-old daughter Myriam, who was killed by the terrorist, Me Simon Cohen, also reacts in his own way. The person who also represents the interests of Eva Sandler, the widow of the murdered teacher, reacts to the deputy of France Insoumise. “Well, Myriam, Arié and Gabriel, (the two children of Jonathan Sandler), these children would have simply been slaughtered in the courtyard of a school to serve electoral interests, and according to the trivial remark of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, that’s the whole thing Boat… In fact, Jean-Luc Mélenchon is not drunk with poetry, suffering, greatness, he sails as best he can on the vat of electoral cynicism ”.

These statements, which were described as pathetic within the Jewish community, which lived closely together in the 2012 attacks, also have a profound effect on the families of the soldiers who were killed by the terrorist. Latifa Ibn Ziaten, the mother of Imad, the first soldier to be killed by Merah in March 2012, refuses to argue any further. “She doesn’t want to spark the debate, but asks for respect for the victims,” ​​says her assistant, who works with her for the Imad association for youth and peace. She wants Jean-Luc Mélenchon to withdraw or correct his remarks. She is one of those military families who went through two difficult trials in Paris. To imagine that all of this was written in advance doesn’t work at all and it is very serious. These comments are of course unacceptable and may resonate with young people who do not step back ”.

Also read: According to a video by the right-wing extremist Youtuber Papacito, Mélenchon denounces “a call to murder”

Latifa Ibn Ziaten reacted on Twitter just a few hours after the thunderous departure of the MP via the antenna of France Inter on Sunday, June 6th: “The statements by Jean-Luc Melenchon are inadmissible and should not even be recorded. I am the mother of Imad, a soldier who died in March 2012 in the face of obscurantism. Respect is a minimum for the honor of my son, other victims and bereaved families ”.

Jean-Luc Melenchon’s words are inadmissible and should not even be kept.

I am the mother of Imad, a soldier who died in March 2012 in the face of obscurantism. Respect is a minimum for the honor of my son, other victims, and bereaved families. https://t.co/AxU9OiVOMe

– Latifa Ibn Ziaten (@LatifaIbnZ) June 6, 2021

The Mayor of Toulouse (LR), Jean-Luc Moudenc, called on the leader of rebellious France to “withdraw his remarks”. “He has to make new remarks that are not ambiguous,” said the elected official, who believes that “making such remarks while trying to run the country is not possible”.