Jeanine Anez arrested: Former Bolivian interim president Jeanine Enez arrested for terrorism – Former Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anez arrested for terrorism

La Paz

Former acting president of Bolivia, Jeanine Enage, was arrested on charges of “ terrorism, treason and conspiracy ” due to her role in the events of November 2019. Her role led to the resignation of the president of the era, Ivo Morales. Minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo tweeted on Saturday: “I inform the Bolivian people that Jeanine Enage has been apprehended and is currently in the hands of the police”.

According to information released by Xinhua, the state attorney general’s office on Friday ordered the arrest of Anez and five of his former aides. Television footage from the northern city of Trinidad revealed that police and two prosecutors raided Anez’s residence and arrested him.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for former military commanders Williams Kaliman and Sergio Orellana and former police commander Yuri Calderon. Significantly, Morales agreed to step down in November 2019, following controversies surrounding the October general election. After that, widespread protests started across the country and lasted for several weeks.

During this period, at least 30 people were killed and over 700 others were injured. Anez was the 66th interim president of Bolivia from 2019 to 2020. She was the second woman president of Bolivia after Lydia Guiler Tejada.