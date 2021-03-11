jeep flying through the clouds: optical illusion viral video jeep flying through the clouds magic scene superior mirage: what is the truth of a car seen flying in the air optical illusion or mirage

Video of a woman driving a jeep in the air in the United States; Due to a viral optical illusion, a woman was seen driving a car between the clouds.

In America, the video of a girl driving a jeep in the middle of the clouds is going very viral on social media. In this video, the young girl is seen driving a jeep weighing around 1,500 kg with her hand hanging. After which this viral video was compared to the magical exploits of Harry Potter. The car was also shown flying in this film. The good thing is that this video has not been tampered with in any way.

This video was shot in Hawaii, USA

The girl seen in this viral clip is 22-year-old Hannah Colby from San Diego, Calif. Who shot the video on February 20 at Mount Halkela, Hawaii. At first glance, it looks like this girl is driving her jeep in the clouds. While the reality is exactly the opposite. At the end of the video, it looks like the girl is driving her jeep on the road.

The experts told the truth

Indeed, it seems to be due to a rare optical illusion (illusion of vision). This often leads to the illusion that the visible object is in the air. At that time, due to the high altitude, the gap on one side of the road was covered in cloud. Such incidents are often observed due to atmospheric pressure. If the recording is done by setting the camera to a fixed angle, one can have such confusion.

This video has gone viral on Tiktok

After downloading this video, over 71 lakh people have watched Tiktok so far. Hannah Colby reported that she came to the beautiful island of Hawaii to hike and swim with her friends Dominic Agassi and Jason Geneseira. Meanwhile, Hannah drove the car to the elevations of Mount Halkela.

The ship was seen flying through the air due to an optical illusion

A few days ago, the image of a ship weighing thousands of tons flying through the air went viral. The photo was taken by David Morris of Great Britain on camera near Falmouth, Cornwall. BBC meteorologist David Bryan had reported that this superior mirage was caused by rare weather conditions. In which the light turns and the image is completely opposite to reality.

This is the scientific reason for the optical illusion

He said such confusion is common in the arctic region, but rarely seen in Britain during winter. He explained that such an environment is formed due to weather conditions. When cold air is near the sea surface and warm air is flowing over it. Since cold air is denser than warm air, it deflects the light coming into the eyes of a person standing on land or on the shore.

Crude oil ship weighing 3 lakh tons seen flying in the air in Britain, do you know what is the truth?

The disaster of Mount Erebus was caused by an optical illusion

On November 28, 1979, at 7:21 p.m., Air New Zealand flight 901 took off from Auckland Airport for a sightseeing tour of Antarctica. A few hours after the flight, the aircraft pilots reported good weather and good visibility. But as the plane approached Mount Erebus, the pilots were surrounded by a strange and terrible optical illusion. During this time, they started to see only white around them. This is called the white veil.

257 people were killed

Geologist Dr. Alan Lester pointed out that during whiteout you only see the color white. It’s just a situation where white appears everywhere. This phenomenon occurs due to the white glacier below and the white cloud above. During this time, it is not possible to know what is up or down. The accident killed 20 crew members of the aircraft as well as 237 passengers.