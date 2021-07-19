Jeff Bezos Space Mission: Blue Origin Space Mission Jeff Bezos: Jeff Bezos Space Mission Blue Origin

Washington

Jeff Bezos, the richest businessman in the world, is ready to go on a space mission. While Bezos may not have become the first billionaire to go to space, he is going to make history with this theft. On Tuesday, Bezos takes his brother with the oldest and youngest astronaut. Before the mission, Bezos asked his teammates to “relax”. According to reports, Jeff Bezos will stay in space for a total of 11 minutes during this trip.

Bezos told fellow passengers on CBS’s The Late Night Show with Stephen Kober: “Sit back, relax, look out the window and feel the view outside.” The rocket on which Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos are heading is completely autonomous. However, there is also a danger here.

Bezos and the rest of the passengers will board space and return in 11 minutes. According to CNN, Bezos’ flight will only reach an altitude of about 100 km from Earth. Bezos’ New Shepherd rocket is a suborbital flight and it will fly into space at three times the speed of sound. It will go straight into space until most of its fuel is used up.

It will separate from the rocket when the capsule reaches the highest altitude. By wandering in space for a while, there will also be a few minutes of gravity without weightlessness. After that, the space capsule will take Bezos to Earth. The New Shepherd rocket will open the parachute to reduce its speed. The flying rocket separately will restart its engine and with the help of its computer will land in the right place.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has announced that Funk will accompany him on Blue Origin’s first space flight carrying humans. Bezos’ brother Mark and one other, whose name has not yet been released, have been included on this flight, which is scheduled for July 20. This flight will take place in 1969, the anniversary of the landing of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 mission.

