Jeff Bezos Space Travel: 82 Year Old Wally Funk To Travel To Space With Jeff Bezos: Wally Funk To Travel To Space With Jeff Bezos

In 1961, the US space agency NASA prepared an astronaut program for which 13 women were selected and tested and also trained. Volley Funk was the youngest member of this Mercury 13 program. If this program was canceled, Funk could hardly have imagined that she would make a record bigger than that. Finally, after 60 years, Funk is going to go to space and with that she will be the oldest person to achieve this feat.

The flight will depart on July 20

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has announced that Funk will accompany him on Blue Origin’s first space flight carrying humans. Bezos’ brother Mark and one other, whose name has not yet been released, have been included on this flight, which is scheduled for July 20. This flight will take place in 1969, the anniversary of the landing of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 mission.

Funk has always been respected in the aviation industry. She was the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) first female inspector and the National Transportation Safety Board’s first female aviation safety investigator. She spent 19.6 thousand hours on the flight and taught over 3,000 people to fly. In the video she shared with Bezos, she says, “Whatever the FAA has, I have everyone’s license and I can get ahead of you.”

11 minute journey

Blue Origin’s New Shepherd spaceship will fly for 11 minutes. They will be grouped together in a dome-shaped capsule, which will be on top of the rocket thruster. After reaching an imaginary limit 62 miles (100 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface, the capsule will separate from the booster and re-enter the atmosphere. After that, he will come back to earth with the help of a parachute.

