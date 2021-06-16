Jeff Bezos Space Travel Petition: Jeff Bezos Space Travel: Strange request from 8,000 people around the world billionaire Jeff Bezos should not be allowed to come to Earth

Strong points:

Eight thousand people from around the world have filed a petition demanding that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos not be allowed to come to earth. Jeff Bezos, the world’s greatest billionaire, goes to space on July 20 aboard a rocket from his company Blue Origin. Along with Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and another “tourist” also go to space. Many people also asked Jeff Bezos to take Elon Musk with him and stay there.

So far, 8,000 people have signed this request on the Change.org website. It has been said in this petition that the future of humanity is in our hands. This petition was started 5 days ago and people are signing it very quickly now. Many people are also demanding that Bezos take Elon Musk with him. One user wrote that Bezos is like a monster who wants to establish his domination over the world.

“Jeff Bezos should be prevented from coming to earth”

Jose Ortiz, who filed this petition, suggested that Bezos’ return flight would be a great opportunity to save the world from him. He called on Blue Origin to stop Jeff Bezos from coming to Earth. He said Bezos could take over the world with the help of 5G, before leaving him in space.

Let us tell you that two of the biggest billionaires on the planet, Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, appear to be fighting in space. Amid Elon Musk’s growing influence in space, Jeff Bezos has announced that he will be focusing fully on his aerospace company Blue Origin. Not only that, Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon to take Blue Origin to new heights. According to Reuters, Bezos’ bets in space could lead to a direct showdown with Elon Musk. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is currently the richest billionaire in the world and Bezos is number two.