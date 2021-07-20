Jeff Bezos’ Space Travel Photos: Jeff Bezos’ Space Travel Photos: Jeff Bezos’ Space Travel Photos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the richest in the world. Now a record has been set in his name not only on earth but also in space. Bezos is back after hitting space in the New Shepard spacecraft built by his company Blue Origin. Before leaving, Bezos had said that he was not nervous, that he looked forward to this trip and that when he returned his excitement was also visible. Many stories were told during this flight. Discover in pictures, glimpses of this special day …

Blue Origin Spaceship

Bezos wrote this story in the New Shepard rocket and spacecraft made by his company Blue Origin. It was the company’s first flight in which humans were transported. On July 20, the four astronauts – Jeff, his brother Mark, expert pilot Wally Funk, and student Oliver Damon – boarded this flight and it took off from Texas at 6:42 am IST.

… and Bezos went to space

The New Shepherd rocket is a suborbital flight and it has taken its steps into space at three times the speed of sound. He went straight into space until most of his fuel ran out. This launch was made on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of man’s first step on the moon. On this day in 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.

enter space

The capsule carrying the four astronauts separated from the rocket. The booster has returned to Earth and landed safely for the next time. At the same time, the above capsule spent some time without gravity. The announcement of Bezos and his companions touching space was made when they crossed the Karman Line. It is the same limit which is considered to be the limit of the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.

back to earth

After remaining in zero gravity for some time, the capsule returned to Earth. The parachutes installed inside opened, which controlled its speed, and then this capsule successfully landed. The entire flight lasted 10 minutes 18 seconds. After landing, Bezos exclaimed from inside the capsule: “It was amazing.” He said, “I was surprised how easy Zero Gravity was, so natural.”

hugs girlfriend

When he had to check the status after landing, he called it the happiest day of his life. As soon as he stepped out of the capsule, Bezos kissed his girlfriend Lauren by the neck. Bezos went to space in a lot of style and he also returned with a cowboy hat.

Oldest Astronaut Swag

Bezos may not be the first billionaire to return to space, he not only fulfilled the dream of expert pilot Volley Funk, but also gave the world the oldest astronaut. Volleyball has also proven that age is just a number. Funk was also going to be involved in the U.S. space agency NASA’s Mercury 13 program, which was canceled in 1961, some 60 years ago. His dream of going to space didn’t come true then, but today when that moment came, the whole world saw the happiness in Volley’s face.

youngest astronaut

This flight also gave the world the youngest astronaut and he’s an 18-year-old student. Recently graduated, Olivier Damon’s father bought a second Blue Origin plane ticket, but luck was probably about to make history. The person who was supposed to make the first flight took his name out of it, and Oliver got the chance to have a memorable trip with the oldest astronaut and the richest man.