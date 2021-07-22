Jeff Bezos Space Travel Price: Jeff Bezos Space Travel Cost: Jeff Bezos Space Travel Price

Texas

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the richest person to ever enter space. His company Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket launched Bezos into space with three passengers. After spending about 10 minutes in the far reaches of outer space, his capsule returned to Earth. This experience was historic in itself, its value shows why only the world’s billionaires can achieve such a feat.

4 thousand crores spent every minute

According to a DailyMail report, the cost of the 10-minute ride from Bezos was $ 5.5 billion, or at least Rs 40,000 crore. 4000 crore rupees was spent on it every minute. Jeff was accompanied by his brother Mark and aviation expert Volley Funk on this flight. Apart from these three, tickets were auctioned for the fourth seat.

Bezos is also criticized a lot for the fact that it is fair to spend so much money on so many trips. At the same time, Bezos says he wants to set up industries in space in the future so that the earth’s environment is not altered.

100 million tickets sold

However, the person who won the ticket withdrew and 18-year-old Oliver Damon’s father bought the ticket. With this, Oliver became the youngest to go to space. Bezos said on Tuesday he had already sold tickets worth $ 100 million for upcoming flights as well. Blue Origin will operate two more commercial flights this year.

10 minute flight

For the first time, this Blue Origin flight carrying humans into space launched on July 20 at 6:42 p.m. ET. The rocket grew rapidly as long as its fuel continued to be used. Then he separated from the capsule. The booster returned to Earth for reuse and the capsule crossed the Karman Line. After remaining without gravity for a few minutes, the capsule carrying the astronauts also landed back.

‘best day’

After landing, Bezos exclaimed from inside the capsule: “It was amazing.” He said, “I was surprised how easy Zero Gravity was, so natural.” When he had to check the status after landing, he called it the happiest day of his life. As soon as he stepped out of the capsule, Bezos kissed his girlfriend Lauren by the neck.