Jeff Bezos Space Travel Ticket Auction: World’s Richest Billionaire Jeff Bezos To Travel To Space

Washington

The richest billionaire in the world and owner of the Amazon company Jeff Bezos as well as the man who traveled to space have been decided. During the auction which lasted about 10 minutes, 7,600 people from 159 countries around the world participated. The winner, who went with Bezos in his New Shepherd rocket, was decided in the last three minutes of auction. The winner donated around two billion rupees or $ 28 million to book tickets with Bezos.

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has yet to announce the name of the winner. It is believed that the person who goes there is also a billionaire. Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and three others, along with the auction winner, will go to space on July 20. This will be the 16th flight of the New Shepherd rocket, but this is its first flight with a human. This spacewalk of Bezos will last only 11 minutes. An anonymous person spent 2 billion rupees on the 11-minute walk.

The new fully automatic Shepherd capsule from Blue Origin

Bezos, the owner of Blue Origin, wrote on Instagram about his trip to space: “Looking at Earth from space changes you, changes your relationship with this planet. I want to get on this flight because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do in my life. It’s a thrill. It is very important for me. July 20 is the same day the US Apollo 11 mission set foot on the lunar surface.

Bezos’ Blue Origin company New Shepherd capsule is fully automated and does not require a pilot. Bezos’ new Shepherd rocket is designed in such a way that in an emergency the capsule will detach from the rocket halfway and passengers will be kept away from that rocket. In addition, the capsule has been designed in such a way that even if the parachute does not open, it will land safely on land. Even after so much security, experts say, this space trip by Bezos is not entirely free from danger. It can also be fatal. In 2014, a Virgin Galactic flight was shattered into several pieces. A pilot was killed in this accident.