Jeff Bezos Space Trip: Blue Origin billionaire founder Jeff Bezos goes to space, knows how to watch live

Strong points

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest industrialist and owner of Amazon Company, is on a spacewalk today. Jeff Bezos will depart for space at 5 p.m. Indian time. Two new records will be achieved during this visit by Jeff Bezos. The oldest and youngest astronaut in the world performs this Jeff Bezos flight. Along with Bezos, his brother also goes on a spacewalk.

Bezos is joined by his brother Mark, 82-year-old astronaut Wally Funk and 18-year-old astronaut Oliver Dimen. This flight to Texas does not have live viewing facilities, but online Blue Origin will broadcast it live. Jeff Bezos, the owner of a property worth around $ 204 billion, owns a luxury yacht with the help of which he can cruise any sea in the world whenever he wants. Not only that, Bezos can buy an entire island for his family and friends and live a comfortable life there. Despite all these possibilities, Jeff Bezos will take the biggest risk of his life for just 11 minutes of walking. How dangerous this space travel is that Bezos’ life can also get lost in it.

faster than the speed of sound

Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and other passengers will go into space and return in 11 minutes. Bezos’ flight will go up to an altitude of about 100 km from land. In this way, it will also beat Virgin Galactic’s Richard Bezos’ record for measuring the height of space. The New Shepherd rocket is a suborbital flight and it will fly into space at three times the speed of sound. It will go straight into space until most of its fuel is used up.

the landing will be like this

It will separate from the rocket when the capsule reaches the highest altitude. By wandering in space for a while, there will also be a few minutes of gravity without weightlessness. After that, the space capsule will take Bezos to Earth. The New Shepherd rocket will open the parachute to reduce its speed. The flying rocket separately will restart its engine and with the help of its computer will land in the right place.

Know how dangerous Bezos’ space flight is

Bezos’ Blue Origin company New Shepherd capsule is fully automated and does not require a pilot. So far, in 15 test flights, there has never been an accident with this capsule. This means that the danger of Bezos’ space flight is low. However, that doesn’t mean Bezos’ flight is completely safe from danger. Due to suborbital flight, this rocket will not have to go through the very fast and complicated process of re-entering Earth orbit. This will reduce the risk.

In fact, when the spacecraft returns to Earth orbit, its temperature reaches 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of this, astronauts sitting inside have to face tremendous pressure. Due to the high speed and high altitude, there is a lot of danger. Even a small mistake can be fatal. Bezos will reach an altitude of about 350,000 feet. Here the capsule he will take, he will not need to wear a spacesuit. Even if there is a lack of oxygen in the cabin, there will be oxygen masks so that he can breathe.