Jeff Bezos Space Trip Live: Jeff Bezos Space Travel: Jeff Bezos on Space Travel

Jeff Bezos, the richest businessman in the world, is ready to fly into space. The New Shepard spacecraft it will travel in has reached the launch pad and preparations are underway for the final phase. Bezos will depart at 6:30 p.m. Indian time to add a new page in the history of space travel. This occasion is also special because in 1969, on this day, July 20, the first man walked on the moon.

While Bezos may not have become the first billionaire to rise to the top of space, he is poised to write a different story with his company, Blue Origin. Indeed, as soon as this flight knocks on the door to space, the expert pilot Volley Funk will become the oldest astronaut in the world. Not only that, with him Oliver Damon will be the youngest astronaut at the age of 18.

how will the flight be

Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and other passengers will go into space and return in 11 minutes. Bezos’ flight will go up to an altitude of about 100 km from land. In this way, it will also beat Virgin Galactic’s Richard Bezos’ record for measuring the height of space. The New Shepherd rocket is a suborbital flight and it will fly into space at three times the speed of sound. It will go straight into space until most of its fuel is used up.

History was made 52 years ago

52 years ago, Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the moon’s surface. On July 16, the Apollo 11 space shuttle, which took off from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida, reached the moon on July 20, 1969, after completing a four-day trip. This vehicle remained on the surface of the Moon for 21 hours 31 minutes. has been.