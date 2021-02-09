Jeff Bezos vs Elon Musk Space Race: Jeff Bezos will challenge Elon Musk SpaceX in the space race with Blue Origin – The space war between two billionaires from Earth will end the reign of Alan Musk, Geoff Bezos!

The battle between space’s two biggest billionaire spacex owners, Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, looks rusty. Amid Elon Musk’s growing dominance in space, Jeff Bezos has announced that he will focus on his aerospace company Blue Origin. Not only that, Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon to take Blue Origin to new heights. According to Reuters, Bezos’ bets in space could be his direct hit with Elon Musk. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is currently the richest billionaire in the world and Bezos is number two. Let’s know the whole thing …

Jeff Bezos wants to humanize Mars

According to sources, so far Bezos has only given Blue Origin one day per week and he could give Blue Origin more time after leaving Amazon in the third half of 2021. So far, neither Bezos nor Blue Origin have not confirmed the plan. Bezos at one point described his space flight company as “the most important thing.” To complete this work, Bezos has invested $ 1 billion every year in this ambitious project since 2016. Bezos’ plan is to resettle humans in the solar system, just like Alan Musk. Jeff Bezos revealed in 2018 that to travel in space, each person would have to pay two to three million dollars. However, Bezos has yet to begin donating tickets for this space trip. However, Bezos’ company said its ultimate goal was to resettle humans on Mars.

Alan Musk and Jeff Bezos battle to escalate in space

This Jeff Bezos dream project is set to escalate his war with Elon Musk in space. Bezos’ Blue Origin company, unlike Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, has yet to send any humans into space. However, Blue Origin is working very quickly in this direction. In January itself, Blue Origin launched the 60-foot-long New Shepard rocket into space and successfully landed it on Earth. According to a report from Forbes, through this launch, Bezos told the world that Blue Origin can start a commercial flight at any time. Not only that, Blue Origin is competing with Elon Musk’s company for NASA’s new lunar lander. In January of this year, Elon Musk beat Bezos and won the title of richest in the world. Musk has assets of around $ 185 billion.

Musk and Bezos face to face in satellite orbit

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos want to launch a large number of satellites. With the help of the “army” of these satellites, the two seasoned industrialists will provide the Internet on earth. There was a war on earth with this ambitious space project. Elon Musk’s company, Spacex, recently applied for permission from the United States Federal Communications Commission to allow their Starlink satellite to operate in a lower orbit of space, unlike previous plans. On the other hand, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has said that allowing Elon Musk’s company to pose a threat to interference and collisions from their Kuiper satellite. Amazon’s satellites are also designed to provide internet service from space. Controversy is now in the foreground, according to a Bloomberg report, in which two world-class entrepreneurs are involved and want to fulfill their dream of space.

After Earth, Elon Musk’s sting in space now

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk now owns a quarter of the satellites orbiting Earth. Over the past two years, Musk’s company has dispatched over a dozen Starlink missions. There are a total of around 1000 satellite satellites in the classroom. According to the SelesTrack satellite tracking, there are 946 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit, or 27.3% of the total active satellites. This mission is called Starlink17, which is the last part of Space X’s grand plan. Under this, the company wants to send 40,000 satellites so that it can create a high-speed internet connection. Space X has permission to send 12,000 Starlink satellites over the next few years. At the same time, it should obtain the authorization of the United Nations International Telecommunication Union to create a system of 40,000 satellites.