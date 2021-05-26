Jeff Grubb sets a date for the Xbox conference – Old Sport Republic

News Event E3 2021: Jeff Grubb sets a date for the Xbox conference. Posted on May 25, 2021 at 7:39 pm This morning, an Xbox insider said he believed Microsoft was preparing to announce at least 5 Triple A’s from E3 this summer. Now the now famous Jeff Grubb is preparing an appointment for the Microsoft conference. On his Twitch show, titled Game Mess Show, Jeff Grubb said he believes the E3 2021 Xbox conference will be on June 13th. A date that wouldn’t mind the show’s regulars as it’s Sunday, the day of the week Microsoft leaves its mark during the California show. Of course, nothing is official until Microsoft communicates about the event. As a reminder, the insider toilet seat explained this morning that the 5 announcements he was expecting included the titles from Bethesda and that the priority of the American giant would be to present the gameplay for the previously announced titles such as Fable, Forza Motorsport or Avowed Jeff Grubb is a journalist for the VentureBeat site. By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP