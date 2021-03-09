JF-17: Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter plane fails? Pakistan had to compete with Sukhoi and Miraj – Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter absolutely failed against Indians Sukhoi Su 30mki and Mirage 2000 according to Greek media

Pakistan has never tired of praising its fighter jets for air war with India, in fact it has failed in reality. The pole of these false claims of Pakistan was opened this time by a Greek site Pentopostegma. This website set the JF-17 fighter aircraft manufactured by the joint cooperation of Pakistan and China on fire for every point. Let us tell you, the JF-17 is the same fighter jet that the Block 3 variant is going to be made by Pakistan now. After that, Pakistan’s news channels and defense experts began to compare it with India’s Rafale fighter jet. The Greek website said the capabilities with which the JF-17 was built are far from real. It is a low cost fighter aircraft developed with substandard avionics and weapons from China.

How China and Pakistan made JF-17 fighter jets

In fact, in the Kargil War of 1999, the Pakistani army was defeated at the hands of India. In the war that followed, many Indian fighter jets wreaked havoc on Pakistani army bunkers on the high peaks of Kargil and Dras. Pakistan had F-16 fighter jets at the time, but the United States did not allow them to be used against India in any way. After that, Pakistan, in resentful loss, signed an agreement with its evergreen friend China in 1999 to develop the JF-17 Thunder. After that, the two countries together developed an inexpensive, lightweight, all-weather multirole fighter aircraft. Which included a Chinese airframe with planes from Western countries and a Russian Klimov RD 93 engine.

Pakistan worried about maintenance and operational costs

According to China and Pakistan, this fighter jet was designed to compete with India’s Sukhoi SU-30 MKI and Mirage-2000. China even said it would also include this aircraft in its Air Force (PLAAF) because of its superior capabilities. However, the plane is far from his imaginative capacities. Because this aircraft was developed with low quality Chinese avionics and weapons. The Pakistani Air Force has also found that the operating and maintenance costs of JF-17 aircraft are very high compared to modern weapon systems. Accordingly, the operational cost must be reduced to make this aircraft flyable for a long time. China and Pakistan are called All Weather Friends, so they spent a lot of money to develop this plane. Pakistan initially wanted to buy the avionics of the plane from Western countries, but China, under pressure, not only refused to let Pakistan do so, but forced it to take the plane made with the Chinese avionics.

Pakistan assembling JF-17 components from around the world

Pakistan’s aircraft complex (PAC), Kamra, is said to have a 58 percent share in the production of JFA-17s, but that is far from the reality. Kamra purchases raw materials and critical system production kits from China and assembles them on the JF-17 aircraft at the aircraft manufacturing plant. Pakistan Aeronautical Complex only manufactures a few things, including the plane’s wings, part of the front and tail. The great thing is that the materials that are used to make them, Pakistan also gets them from China. All the remaining systems of this aircraft were imported from countries in China, South Africa or Europe. The plane has an ejection seat to seat the pilots and get them out at the time of the crash, which is owned by the British company Mortin Baker. Therefore, it is more correct to call the Pakistan Aircraft Complex a sub-assembly line that assembles different components from countries around the world and assembles them in the Chinese airframe of JF-17 aircraft. Much of the airframe of the aircraft is also imported from China.

115 JF-17 fighter jets operational at Pak Airforce

Since 2009, Pakistan has so far produced 115 units of JF-17 fighter jets. Last year, i.e. 2020, Pakistan also officially introduced the JF-17 two-seater trainer to its air force. The JF-17 has five operational squadrons and also a combat commanders school flight, which is overrated by the Pakistan Air Force as the sixth squadron. It is believed that now, with the help of the trainer plane, Pakistan is also working on the construction plan for the seventh squadron of JF-17. This Pakistani fighter jet is available in Block-1 and Block-2 variants. Pakistan is also working on the production of the third block of the JF-17 which will have improved avionics and AESA radar. It is believed that this variant will be more advanced than the previous two blocks.

That’s why the JF-17 is the world’s most useless fighter

The report states that any modern fighter aircraft should have a reliable system and at least a maintainable cost. So that there is no defect in the plane during any operation and the cost is also reduced. The strength of any aircraft is measured by its avionics, weapons, and engine capacity. However, JF-17 failed in most of the region. This report also mentioned the aerial combat that took place between the Indian Air Force and Pakistan on February 27, 2019. It is reported that the performance of the JF-17 that day was very poor compared to the Mirage- 2000 and Sukhoi-30 MKI from India. Its native Link-17 data link in the air defense role is not only unreliable but also very slow. This is why he was never able to connect with the Link-16 of the F-16. The aircraft also does not have effective radar beyond visual range or airborne interception.

JF-17’s Chinese radar and weapon system is the worst

The avionics of this aircraft are also very poor. It has an AI KLJ-7 radar built in China. The weapon is the Mission Management Computer (WMMC). Both systems are full of problems. The KLJ-7 radar has several modes, but each time there is a technical flaw in them. There are many problems in its operation and maintenance which have also been repeatedly changed by the Nanjing Electronic Technology Research Institute. Even then, the aircraft’s radar and weapon mission management computer could not be upgraded. During combat, this fighter plane was unable to fire Beyond Visual Range missiles. Several times its range has diminished. For this reason, the Pakistani airline is now insisting on becoming indigenous. The 23mm gun mounted on the aircraft stops firing in the air. In addition to the Chinese SD-10 BVR, REK and C-802AK anti-ship missiles, the aircraft carries the general weapons load of the MiG-21. Plans are underway to equip the aircraft with Chinese anti-ship missiles SD-10 BVR, REK and C-802AK, but this has also had limited success.