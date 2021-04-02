jill biden april fools day prank: jill biden april fools april fools day prank video on the media during the flight: jill biden made the month of april blossom for journalists by becoming the hostess of the ‘air

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden Becomes Fun Stewardess For Reporters During Flight Jill Biden Reveals True Identity Of April Fools Reporters

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden made April Fool’s Day in a unique style for reporters returning from California to Washington with her. During meal service, a flight attendant distributed Dove ice cream to everyone while holding a plate named “Jasmine”. He wore a black mask and a black pantsuit and his hair was short.

This is how April Fool’s Day did

After sharing the ice cream a few minutes later “ Jasmine ” walked out this time laughing in front of everyone without a wig and saying April Fool’s Day, then everyone knew Jill Biden was in disguise for the antecedent. flight. The First Lady’s aides told reporters they were also astonished after discovering “Jasmine’s” true identity. In his 2019 memoir “ Waihar the Light Enters, ” Biden admitted he loves to joke.

Jill is hidden in the luggage room of Airforce Two

When her husband was vice president in the Obama administration, she once sat hiding in the luggage compartment of the Air Force Two plane, which frightened the person trying to keep him there. He wrote that I still believe that whenever you are happy you should steal them.

Jill is Joe Biden’s second wife

Joe Biden had two marriages. He first married Nellia Hunter, a student at Ciliacus University, on August 27, 1966. Their wedding ceremony took place in a Catholic church in Schnaitels, New York. By this marriage, Joe Biden had three children. On December 18, 1972, Biden’s wife and their concurrent daughter died in a road accident in Delaware. Biden married Jill Tracy Jacobs in 1977 after the death of his first wife. Who are now known as Jill Biden.