Jinping’s visit to Tibet: Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet threatens India, says US lawmaker

Washington

Influential US lawmaker David Nunes said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet last week was a threat to India. Xi Jinping on Wednesday visited the strategically important Tibetan border town of Nyingchi, located near Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese president met with senior military officials there and discussed development projects in Tibet.

Republican lawmaker David Nunes said in an interview with Fox News: “Chinese dictator Xi Jinping claimed victory last week by visiting Tibet near the border with India. I think this is the first time in the past 30 years that a Chinese dictator has visited Tibet. It is a threat to India with a population of over a billion people and a nuclear power. It is a danger to India that they are about to develop a large water project, which could disrupt India’s water supply.

Nyingchi is adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh border

During his visit to Nyingchi, Xi visited the “Nyang River Bridge”, called “Yarlung Zangbo” in Tibetan, to inspect ecological conservation in the Brahmaputra River Valley. Nyingchi is a provincial-level town in Tibet on the border with Arunachal Pradesh. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, a claim India has always vehemently denied. There is a border dispute between India and China along the 3,488 km Actual Line of Control (LAC).

“The reality is that China is moving forward and (US President Joe’s) Biden’s administration is allowing it to do whatever it wants,” the lawmaker said. China has been accused of suppressing cultural and religious freedom in Tibet, but China has denied the claims. Xi paid the visit amid a military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh that began in May last year.