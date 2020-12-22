Jo Biden team: Native American Vinay Reddy will write Biden’s speech, Gautam Raghavan also has a big responsibility – Biden appointed Indian American speech writer and deputy director of the president’s office

Washington

People of Indian origin are part of the team of the new US president, Joe Biden. Biden on Tuesday named his longtime collaborator, Native American Vinay Reddy, as his speech writer. Gautam Raghavan, another person from the Indo-American community, has been appointed deputy director of the president’s office.

Raghavan once served in the White House

Gautam Raghavan has also served in the White House in the past. Biden and newly elected Vice President Kamala Harris, along with Reddy and Raghavan, have appointed four more senior White House officials. Biden said in a statement, “These experienced people are joining in the implementation of the policies that will lead our country on the construction path like never before.”

Let me tell you that Vinay Reddy Biden-Harris was also a senior consultant and speechwriter for the election campaign. At the same time, Gautam Raghavan was chief of staff to Indo-American MP Pramila Jaipal.

Vedanta Patel was also given an important responsibility

Newly elected President Joe Biden has appointed Vedanta Patel of Indian descent to an important post. Biden is constantly expanding his team. Biden appointed Indo-American Vedanta Patel as deputy press secretary. Patel is an important member of Biden’s team and also participated in his election campaign.

